SoundHound Stock Outlook as Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerates in 2026

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is no longer just an automotive voice-assistant story. The company’s investor debate now centers on whether broader enterprise adoption can support durable revenue growth.



The opportunity is clear, but so are the risks. SoundHound is expanding across restaurants, healthcare, retail, financial services, telecom and other verticals while still operating at a loss.

SoundHound Pushes Beyond Automotive

SoundHound positions itself as an independent conversational intelligence platform for enterprises. Its pitch is that businesses can build branded assistants and customer-facing AI experiences without relying fully on third-party ecosystems.



The product set now spans Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Interaction, Employee Assist and SoundHound Chat AI. That broader portfolio shifts the business identity away from a narrower automotive focus and toward enterprise customer service, ordering, workflow and digital interaction use cases.

SOUN Finds Growth in Service Subscriptions

The revenue mix is central to the SOUN thesis. Total revenues in 2025 rose 99% to $168.9 million from $84.7 million in 2024.



Service subscriptions accounted for $133.5 million of 2025 revenues, compared with product royalties of $34.9 million and monetization revenues of $0.5 million. That mix highlights why investors are focused on recurring enterprise demand as the main growth engine.

SoundHound AI, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SoundHound AI, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SoundHound AI, Inc. Quote

SoundHound Builds a Wider AI Platform

SoundHound’s technology stack includes Speech-to-Meaning, Deep Meaning Understanding, Collective AI, Dynamic Interaction and hybrid Edge+Cloud deployment. These capabilities are designed to support faster natural-language understanding, low-latency performance and flexible deployment across customer environments.



The company reported more than 359 granted patents and more than 100 pending patents as of 2025. For enterprises, the strategic value is control: branded assistants can be customized around customer experience, data, workflow and monetization priorities.

SOUN Has Catalysts but Also Integration Risk

OASYS is a major catalyst in SoundHound’s next phase. The platform is designed to help businesses build, orchestrate, evaluate and improve AI agents across voice, chat and digital channels.



The planned LivePerson acquisition adds another layer to the opportunity. SoundHound expects the deal to expand its enterprise footprint, create cross-selling opportunities and support a combined revenue opportunity of about $500 million.



Still, the story is not de-risked. Persistent operating losses, long enterprise sales cycles, acquisition integration demands, fierce AI competition and continued investment needs remain key concerns.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Salesforce, Inc. CRM also frame the competitive backdrop. Microsoft markets Microsoft 365 Copilot as an enterprise AI tool with access to agents and work-data integrations, while Salesforce markets Agentforce as a platform for building, deploying and managing AI agents at scale.

What SOUN Signals Say About the Setup

The bottom line is that SoundHound has a more interesting business narrative than it did when investors viewed it mainly through automotive voice AI. Enterprise AI adoption, subscription growth, OASYS and acquisition-driven cross-selling all support the long-term case.



The stock, however, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). It also has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Style Scores are graded from A to F, with stronger scores generally indicating more favorable characteristics for the relevant style category. SOUN’s current mix suggests that, despite the attractive enterprise AI narrative, the near-term stock profile still reflects caution around execution, profitability and valuation.

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