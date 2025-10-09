SoundHound Stock Gains From Apivia Courtage Agentic AI Deal

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN has deepened its partnership with Apivia Courtage, part of AEMA Group, to deploy its Amelia 7 agentic AI platform in contact centers. The initiative marks a pivotal moment in Apivia’s digital transformation while reinforcing SoundHound’s credibility in high-value enterprise markets.



The insurer, which already achieved a 20% productivity boost from earlier deployments of SoundHound’s AI agents, is now pioneering Amelia 7’s advanced reasoning and multi-intent capabilities across customer interactions.



Following the news, SOUN stock gained 3.7% during yesterday’s trading session.

Strengthening Customer Experience

With Amelia 7, Apivia Courtage can automate complex tasks such as verifying customer identities, updating personal details, calculating insurance contract impacts and even scheduling advisor meetings. Customers gain seamless self-service, while human agents are freed to focus on higher-value advisory roles.



This innovation not only enhances customer satisfaction but also provides a scalable framework for managing call volumes efficiently — a major competitive advantage in the insurance sector.

Strategic Growth for SoundHound

For SoundHound, the partnership validates Amelia 7’s enterprise readiness under strict industry benchmarks. Apivia’s decision to showcase the pilot at the Reavie conference in France highlights industry confidence in SoundHound’s AI.



The collaboration strengthens SoundHound’s position in regulated sectors such as insurance, where robust, customer-facing AI solutions are increasingly in demand. With its Agentic+ framework blending LLM reasoning, deterministic flows and human escalation, SoundHound is positioned to capture broader adoption across financial services and other industries.

ShoundHound’s Share Price Performance

SoundHound shares have seen a significant increase in the past three months, with the stock price rising 53.7% over the period. The stock has sharply outperformed its industry, broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 over the past month, as shown below.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SoundHound’s ability to secure high-profile partnerships like Apivia Courtage demonstrates its traction in mission-critical enterprise applications. By proving real-world productivity gains and showcasing Amelia 7’s potential to transform customer service, the company is setting the stage for sustainable revenue growth and market expansion.



This partnership underscores why SOUN remains a compelling growth story in the conversational AI space, particularly as industries like insurance adopt next-gen AI at scale.

SOUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SoundHound carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector have been discussed below:



Cerence Inc. CRNC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cerence delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 87.3%, on average. CRNC stock has jumped 22.3% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRNC’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates a decline of 25.7% and 109.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Fair Isaac Corporation FICO flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average. Fair Isaac’s stock has gained 7% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fair Isaac’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.8% and 24.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average. Leidos’ stock has gained 21.7% over the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3% and 9.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

