SoundHound Slides

March 14, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement. The shares have been on a bullish trend after several days, however started to drop this morning.

Currently, shares are at $8.32, down by 5 .03 percent from the previous close of $8.65 on a volume 95,799,732 shares.

