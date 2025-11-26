Soundhound, Parkopedia Partners on a New AI Parking Voice Assist

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN has entered into a partnership with Parkopedia to offer a new in-vehicle voice AI parking agent within its in-car voice commerce platform.



This expanded collaboration with the global leader of connected car services will allow SoundHound to offer an integrated service to drivers, making their jobs easier in finding parking and making related payments.



Knowing the Perks of SOUN’s New Collab

The strategic partnership amalgamates Parkopedia’s extensive global parking database of more than 90 million spaces in over 20,000 cities with SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce platform.



Through this integration, drivers gain the ability to search for, reserve and pay for parking using natural voice commands, creating a safer and more intuitive experience while on the road. The Parkopedia AI Agent adds intelligent support by recommending parking options near a destination, highlighting relevant promotions and delivering real-time information on availability, pricing and other key details needed to make confident parking decisions.



The launch of a voice-activated parking search and payment system strengthens SoundHound’s position as a key provider of smarter, safer in-car experiences. Besides, as consumers continue to prioritize speed, convenience and hands-free interactions, SOUN’s strategic focus on AI-powered mobility positions it well for sustained growth.

SoundHound’s Enterprise AI Momentum

SoundHound is rapidly accelerating its enterprise AI presence through strategic partnerships that broaden the reach of its conversational platforms. The company has teamed up with leading technology services distributor Telarus to bring Amelia 7 and Autonomics into enterprise CX and EX environments, while also signing a multiyear agreement with a long-standing partner specializing in CRM, AI and workforce engagement solutions.



In addition, SOUN has entered a reseller partnership with VOXai, a provider of purpose-driven customer experience systems, alongside forming strategic alliances with two major software and service providers in full-service studio gym and wellness cloud management. Supported by decades of innovation and deep enterprise integration expertise, SoundHound is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in conversational AI.



SOUN stock has gained 8.7% in the past six months against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 11% decline. Its growth has been fueled by successful acquisitions, strong customer partnerships and rapid expansion into highly diversified industries. Additional drivers include the launch of its fully agentic enterprise platform, Amelia 7 and Polaris — a multimodal, multilingual foundation model that reduces error rate by as much as 3x.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SoundHound carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector are Amphenol Corporation APH, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

Amphenol presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.9%, on average. Amphenol stock has jumped 98.5% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 49.4% and 74.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Vertiv flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. Vertiv stock has risen 48.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 27.5% and 44.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. NVIDIA stock has gained 35.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 61.1% and 54.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

