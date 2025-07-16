Is SoundHound Gaining Ground in Healthcare AI Adoption?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is carving a niche with its voice-enabled agentic artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform and recent developments indicates that healthcare is becoming a notable area of adoption. In the first quarter of 2025, SoundHound reported that three well-regarded healthcare organizations renewed and expanded their engagements with it. This included a major medical billing firm, a provider of at-home diagnostic services and a healthcare system operating a dozen hospitals in the Midwest. These renewals reflect not only confidence in SoundHound’s technology but also growing traction within the healthcare vertical.



The company’s agentic AI platform, Amelia 7.0, launched during the quarter, offers a fleet of AI agents capable of executing tasks autonomously, such as scheduling, billing and information retrieval, without human intervention. These agents are integrated with SoundHound’s proprietary voice AI, allowing for human-like interaction. The company cited examples where patients could reorder prescriptions, pay bills and make new appointments through seamless voice interactions. This end-to-end functionality is designed to support real-world healthcare operations and drive higher efficiency.



The company highlighted healthcare as one of the sectors showing consistent enterprise momentum. As of the first quarter, SoundHound’s enterprise segment experienced strong interaction growth, with it handling a fivefold increase in ticket volume quarter over quarter and reducing resolution time significantly due to automation.



With these developments, SoundHound is increasingly positioned to scale its presence in healthcare as organizations look to modernize engagement and streamline workflows using voice AI.

Competition in the Voice-Powered AI Solutions Market

As SoundHound gains traction in the voice-AI market, competition is intensifying from larger players like Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, who are also accelerating efforts in agentic artificial intelligence.



Microsoft, with its Azure OpenAI integrations and Nuance Communications unit, offers substantial restrictions in the market that SoundHound AI operates in. Nuance’s deep roots in healthcare voice automation and conversational AI give Microsoft a strong enterprise footprint, with Azure offering tools for custom enterprise workflows.



Furthermore, Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa Auto seems to be another market competitor for SOUN. Amazon’s Alexa Auto leverages its consumer ecosystem to deliver in-car voice functionality. The strength lies in smart home integration and brand familiarity, but OEMs increasingly seek white-labeled, customizable alternatives, an area where SoundHound differentiates.

SOUN’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of SoundHound have gained 44.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 24.05X, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SoundHound currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

