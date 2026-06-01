SoundHound AI vs. NICE: Which AI Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

SoundHound AI is a rapidly growing leader in voice-enabled artificial intelligence, nearly doubling its revenue during its most recent fiscal year.

NICE provides a highly profitable and established platform for cloud-based contact center management and AI customer service.

Which of these two specialized software players is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

The artificial intelligence boom has produced two very different winners in the software space. Choosing between SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) requires weighing explosive revenue growth against steady, billion-dollar profitability.

SoundHound AI focuses on voice-enabled interactions for cars, restaurants, and smart devices, while NICE dominates the back-end of customer service through its cloud-based contact center platforms. Both companies are integrating advanced AI to automate human tasks and improve efficiency. This comparison evaluates their financials and risk profiles for retail investors looking at 2026.

The case for SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ranks among the faster-growing tech stocks because of its specialized focus on conversational software. The company develops tools that allow users to speak naturally to devices like cars and restaurant kiosks. By targeting the automotive and retail industries, it aims to replace traditional touchscreens with agentic AI. For the year ended December 31, 2025, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenues.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $168.9 million, representing a growth rate of 99.4% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $14.0 million for the period, which is a significant improvement from the $350.7 million loss in FY 2024. This trend shows a rapid scaling of the business as it expands its footprint. Explosive growth indicates high demand for voice automation as businesses look to lower labor costs.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of zero. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, showing that the company has no debt. The current ratio is 4.6x, a figure that measures the ability to cover short-term debts. The company did not report positive free cash flow for 2025. Free cash flow equals the cash a company generates from its operations minus what it spends on physical assets.

The case for NICE

NICE provides cloud-based software that helps large corporations manage their customer service operations and contact centers. Its platform uses artificial intelligence to route calls, provide self-service options, and analyze customer sentiment in real time. The company serves over 25,000 customers worldwide across banking, telecommunications, and healthcare. By focusing on the customer experience market, NICE aims to automate repetitive tasks that usually require human agents. This established presence allows it to cross-sell new AI features to a massive existing base of users.

During FY 2025, NICE generated revenue of $2.9 billion, a growth of roughly 7.7% over the prior year. The company achieved net income of $612.1 million, showcasing a high level of profitability compared to younger software enterprises. Its net margin, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, was 20.8%. This performance continues a multi-year trend of expanding net margins and steady top-line growth.

The balance sheet for December 2025 shows a debt-to-equity ratio of zero. This indicates that total debt does not exceed shareholder equity and the firm relies very little on external borrowing. The current ratio is approximately 1.6x, a figure that measures its capacity to pay off short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for the year reached nearly $703.2 million. Free cash flow equals the cash a company generates from its operations minus what it spends on physical assets like equipment.

Risk profile comparison

SoundHound AI faces intense competition from large technology firms, such as Amazon and its comparable Alexa product, that have vast resources for AI development. The voice software market is also subject to rapidly changing regulations, such as the EU AI Act, which could increase legal and compliance costs. Additionally, the business relies heavily on the automotive industry, which is cyclical and prone to economic downturns. There is also the risk of AI hallucinations, where the software provides inaccurate information, potentially damaging the company's brand reputation.

NICE competes in a crowded customer service software market against well-funded incumbents like Salesforce. While its cloud transition is well underway, the company must continue to innovate to prevent its older product lines from being disrupted by newer startups. The industry also faces pressure from Amazon, which offers competing contact center tools. Any slowdown in corporate IT spending could lead to longer sales cycles and reduced demand for high-end analytics platforms.

Valuation comparison

NICE appears significantly more affordable than SoundHound AI when comparing their P/S ratio and Forward P/E, which measure price against revenue and future earnings estimates.

Metric SoundHound AI NICE Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 8.4x 40.4x P/S ratio 20.2x 1.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

When deciding whether to invest in SoundHound AI or NICE, a few factors jump out as key considerations. SoundHound is the younger organization, and a native AI company. In addition, its sales are rising rapidly. In the first quarter, SoundHound reported a jaw-dropping 52% year-over-year revenue increase to $44.2 million. However, some of that growth is due to acquisitions, and the company isn’t profitable with a Q1 net loss of $25 million.

NICE is an industry veteran, established in 1986, so it is not a native AI operation. That said, it has built a formidable business, and it’s incorporating AI into its platform.

NICE’s Q1 sales of $768.6 million exceeded the top end of its guidance and was an increase over the prior year’s $700.2 million, demonstrating it continues to see business expansion. It’s also a profitable business with Q1 net income of $46.8 million.

Although I invested in SoundHound some time ago, I believe NICE is the better stock to buy in 2026. That’s because SoundHound’s growth is fueled in part by acquisitions, yet those acquired businesses led to higher operating costs and an erosion in its margins.

Meanwhile, NICE’s Q1 results demonstrate its business remains solid after many decades in operation. It may not have the explosive growth SoundHound is showing, but it also doesn’t entail the risk. Also, its stock valuation is far lower, as illustrated by its P/S ratio, indicating it is the better value.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Salesforce, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nice, Salesforce, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.