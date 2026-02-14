Is SoundHound AI Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Key Points

SoundHound has been in hyper-growth mode, with revenue more than doubling through the first nine months of 2025.

The company's biggest opportunity is in its infancy with agentic AI.

If you're looking for a stock that has the potential to be a millionaire maker, you're likely going to have to find a smaller company with strong technology and a big opportunity. One company that fits that bill is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).

SoundHound burst onto the scene as a popular stock after Nvidia revealed an investment in the company back in 2024. However, after the chip giant sold for a large gain a year later, the stock has been adrift. However, arguably, SoundHound is a much more intriguing stock today than before Nvidia's investment brought it to the limelight.

An agentic AI opportunity

SoundHound's strength lies in its foundation as an artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice company. The company developed "speech-to-meaning" and "deep meaning understanding" technology that can help voice assistants interact with people in a more natural and conversational manner. Its technology can process speech in real time and help ascertain intent even before someone has finished speaking, much like humans do. This core technology has helped the company make strong inroads in both the automobile and restaurant industries.

However, the company made a transformative move when it acquired Amelia in the summer of 2024. Amelia was a company focused on virtual agents, such as the ones you may have encountered when calling a customer service line.

The company was especially entrenched in more highly regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, which both have their own jargon and compliance requirements. SoundHound took its AI voice-powered technology and combined it with Amelia virtual agents to create a voice-first agentic AI platform, starting with the launch of its Amelia 7.0 platform.

SoundHound had been seeing hyper-growth in revenue even before the launch of its agentic AI platform. Through the first nine months of 2025, its revenue more than doubled. And while the company isn't yet profitable, it has forecast that it will be close to break-even profitability in 2026. However, it is its opportunity in agentic AI that could be a game changer for the company moving forward, giving it the opportunity to turn investors into millionaires.

AI agents are quickly becoming a reality, and for those that deal with humans regularly, it will become increasingly important that they can both interact with people naturally and understand intent. Nowhere will this be more important than in customer service. If SoundHound can become the voice-powered agentic leader of customer service, it will have a huge opportunity in front of it.

As a smaller company that has yet to turn a profit, SoundHound is a speculative stock. However, with a market cap of just over $3 billion, the opportunity for the stock to climb tenfold or more is there if it can become the leader in this market.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.