SoundHound AI Stock (SOUN) Opinions on Peter Piper Pizza Collaboration

Recent discussions on X about SoundHound AI (SOUN) have been buzzing with interest, particularly following the company's announcement of a collaboration with Peter Piper Pizza to implement conversational voice AI for phone orders. Many users are highlighting the potential of this technology to transform customer service in various industries, with some expressing optimism about the stock's significant upside potential due to partnerships and growing revenue projections. The stock's recent price strength, with a reported 6% increase on a single day, has further fueled conversations about a possible breakout.

However, not all sentiment is uniformly positive, as a segment of the X community has raised concerns about the company's financial fundamentals, pointing to past net losses and questioning the sustainability of its rapid share price growth, which has surged 156% over the past year according to recent reports. Despite these cautions, the narrative around SoundHound AI remains dynamic, with ongoing debates about whether the current momentum reflects genuine long-term value or speculative hype. This dichotomy keeps the ticker a hot topic among investors monitoring the AI sector.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

SoundHound AI Insider Trading Activity

SoundHound AI insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,876 shares for an estimated $4,954,381 .

. MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,569 shares for an estimated $2,957,063 .

. MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 169,181 shares for an estimated $1,611,227 .

. JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 162,929 shares for an estimated $1,588,147 .

. TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 151,347 shares for an estimated $1,551,251 .

. NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,750 shares for an estimated $1,521,157 .

. DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,202 shares for an estimated $62,130.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SoundHound AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of SoundHound AI stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SoundHound AI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SoundHound AI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOUN forecast page.

SoundHound AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOUN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $10.0 on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.