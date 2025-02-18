SoundHound AI Stock Selloff Explained - Buy More SOUN Shares?

Courtesy of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN stock has soared over 380% in the past year. However, its upward journey abruptly stopped, leaving investors concerned about SoundHound AI’s prospects. Are investors panicking needlessly, or is the stock a risky but potentially rewarding investment? Let’s explore –

NVIDIA Dumps SoundHound AI, More Challenges Ahead

SoundHound AI stock slumped 28.1% on Friday after NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA latest 13-F form revealed no stake in SOUN stock for the December quarter. According to the Dow Jones Market Data, this marks one of the worst performances for the SOUN stock, second only to the 48.4% one-day decline on June 6, 2022.

As of the September 13-F form, NVIDIA held 1.7 million shares of SoundHound AI, valued at $8 million. However, NVIDIA’s sale of its entire stake raised doubts about SoundHound AI’s future growth trajectory, leading to strong market selling.

NVIDIA is looking to diversify its AI portfolio, possibly shifting its stake from voice recognition technology to cloud computing and AI infrastructure. The semiconductor giant made new investments in Chinese self-driving tech firm WeRide and Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, an AI cloud computing company.

Meanwhile, SoundHound AI’s lofty valuations, resource constraints, losses from heavy investments, and reliance only on equity financing may hamper future growth. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL entering SoundHound AI’s space might also lead to stiff competition. After all, several cars, including Mercedes-Benz CLA vehicles, use Alphabet’s conversational AI platform.

How to Trade SOUN Stock Now?

Despite setbacks like NVIDIA’s exit, the SoundHound AI stock has the wherewithal to be a long-term winner in the AI race. The loss of NVIDIA, undoubtedly, has injected short-term volatility in SOUN stock, but the company still has strong revenue growth prospects.

SoundHound AI’s management estimated revenues to be $85 million for 2024 and $175 million for the current year, up from an earlier forecast of $80 million for 2024 and $150 million for 2025. The revenue growth projections remain impressive because of the widespread adoption of SoundHound AI’s products. Its voice-enabled AI systems are in demand among electric vehicle manufacturers and quick-service restaurants like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG.

For the time being, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged in its latest policy meeting; this won’t affect SoundHound AI’s cash flows. Moreover, NVIDIA’s stake in SoundHound AI was minuscule, and won’t have a material impact on the voice AI platform provider’s business.

Thus, risk-tolerant investors who believe in SoundHound AI’s long-term potential should treat Friday’s selloff as a buying opportunity. Some cautious investors may wait to see how SoundHound AI’s outlook unfolds. (read more: Is Under $20 SoundHound AI Stock the Next NVIDIA, and a Buy?).

SoundHound AI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.