SoundHound AI Stock Down 66% From Its High -- Is It Finally a Screaming Buy?

Key Points

SoundHound AI is gearing up for a potentially pivotal earnings report next month.

The company has been posting solid sales growth, but its rate of expansion ahs been decelerating.

SoundHound AI still has big growth opportunities, but questions remain about what competition means for the business.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has established itself as a pioneering provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) software and services. The company's tech stack has already seen meaningful adoption in the restaurant services and automotive categories, and there are signs that expansion opportunities are materializing in segments, including healthcare, insurance, and financial services.

Despite the business continuing to post sales growth, which reflects ramping demand, SoundHound AI stock has been hit with some big pullbacks. The company's share price is down roughly 14% in 2026, and it's down roughly 66% from its lifetime high, at the time of this writing.

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Now, SoundHound AI is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results and host an investor conference call after the market closes on May 7. Is the stock a hot buy on the heels of its big valuation pullback?

Putting SoundHound's recent results in context

With the Q4 2025 results it published in February, the company announced sales of $55.1 million for the period. The performance marked a 59% year-over-year improvement over the business's revenue in the prior-year period. On the other hand, growth in the period still represented a meaningful deceleration from the 68% year-over-year growth the business recorded in Q3 2025 and the growth rate of 101% recorded in Q4 2024.

While it's somewhat expected that growth rates will decelerate as a business scales and builds a larger overall revenue base, these trends still have to be considered when a company has a highly growth-dependent valuation. With a market capitalization of roughly $3.5 billion, SoundHound AI has a forward price-to-sales multiple of roughly 15. Given the company's impressive sales growth in recent years, that multiple doesn't necessarily look exorbitant -- but SoundHound AI's business has yet to post an annual profit.

SoundHound AI posted an adjusted net loss of roughly $53.9 million last year, narrowing from the loss of roughly $69.1 million recorded by the business in 2024. With the company still recording robust sales growth last year, the decline in the company's net loss actually looks encouraging -- but questions remain about the long-term scalability outlook for the business.

Is SoundHound AI slowing down?

SoundHound AI posted sales of $168.9 million last year, delivering annual revenue growth of roughly 99%. Revenue growth is seemingly poised for substantial deceleration this year, which raises some interesting questions about what SoundHound AI's long-term performance trajectory looks like.

Meanwhile, SoundHound closed out 2025 with an adjusted gross margin of roughly 58% -- down modestly from the gross margin of 58.5% it recorded in 2024. While the gross margin decline in the year looks relatively small, the step back could be considered more concerning in light of projections for a substantial slowing of sales growth in 2026.

SoundHound AI stock continues to be a high-risk, high-reward play

SoundHound AI has built an early position in the conversational artificial intelligence space that looks commendable. Over the last three years, the company has managed to grow its revenue by roughly 367%. New customer additions and expanded spending from clients already on board with the software specialist's services have helped power impressive sales growth.

With such strong sales growth in recent years and a gross margins picture that is promising enough, assuming the software specialist can keep scaling its operations, SoundHound AI stock looks far less risky than when it was trading at its valuation peak. While the company's core service offering is still relatively young, the company has demonstrated some staying power and shown that it can continue to deliver big sales growth amid rising demand for conversational AI technologies.

SoundHound AI's core tech offering appears to be solid, and particularly strong levels of adoption in the restaurant services space could be a bullish indicator for what's possible in healthcare and diversified customer service verticals. While encouraging levels of functionality for the company's product stack have continued to translate into robust sales growth, some big questions about the competitive outlook remain.

SoundHound has been delivering big sales growth thanks to its strong positioning in conversational AI software, and scaling for the business could pave the way for a shift into profitability and strong earnings growth. Alternatively, there's a risk that the company's growth could be disrupted by new offerings from both larger AI players and smaller, more specialized upstarts.

SoundHound AI stock could be a worthwhile portfolio addition for risk-tolerant investors seeking potentially explosive winners, but investors also shouldn't pile into the stock without understanding the high level of risk involved.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.