SoundHound AI (SOUN) Surges 22.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares rallied 22.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.95. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks.

SoundHound AI is expanding with a strong portfolio and growing client base, providing conversational intelligence through independent Voice AI solutions in multiple languages for cloud and device-based systems.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $23.68 million, up 78.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SoundHound AI, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SOUN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SoundHound AI is a member of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, SAIC SAIC, finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $148.94. SAIC has returned 4.1% over the past month.

For SAIC , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.17. This represents a change of -4.4% from what the company reported a year ago. SAIC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

