SoundHound AI (SOUN) Enhances Vehicle Manual Intelligence

SoundHound AI SOUN recently introduced an innovative development in the domain of in-vehicle voice AI. This advancement comes in the form of the Vehicle Intelligence domain, catering to users of SoundHound's in-car voice AI platform.



SoundHound's latest technology enables drivers to access their vehicle's manual with natural speech, addressing the growing need for instant, hands-free access to complex car features in feature-rich automobiles.



SoundHound's Vehicle Intelligence uses AI and language models for easy, real-time access to car information, potentially revolutionizing the driving experience.

SoundHound AI leverages Voice AI to Boost Prospects

SoundHound AI rides on a solid product portfolio to drive innovation in the automotive industry with its voice AI solutions, making driving safer and more convenient.



Integrating SoundHound AI’s voice AI technology with Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale for Restaurants significantly expanded its market presence, reaching over 20 million businesses in the United States and exemplifying the increasing adoption of AI-driven communication solutions.



In collaboration with Samsung Electronics, SoundHound AI recently partnered with White Castle, introducing innovative voice-enabled outdoor digital signage solutions. This partnership aims to transform brand-consumer interactions in unique and engaging ways.



SoundHound AI continues to invest in AI across its portfolio. Its newly launched Chat AI platform for automotive combines with voice AI, resulting in better adoption and user experience among automotive customers.



SoundHound AI’s partnership with Qualcomm QCOM aids in delivering its solutions on automotive devices and services on a global scale.



Qualcomm has integrated voice AI on its chipset with the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and showcases it on the concept vehicle.



SOUN’s prospects in the conversational AI space are expected to be bright, as reflected in its strong global customer base. Clients like Snap SNAP and Netflix NFLX leverage their voice AI solutions to enhance their product portfolio.



SOUN allows SNAP to automatically generate captions for videos recorded on Snapchat, letting users add text overlays that match their voice and enhance their stories.



Netflix benefits from SoundHound AI’s technology as it provides voice control and search capabilities for Netflix’s streaming service on devices such as set-top boxes and smart TVs.



SoundHound has also joined forces with Meta on its Llama 2 announcement, establishing a partnership that promotes an open and responsible approach to AI innovation.



For fiscal 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) expects revenue between $43 million and $50 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $45.79 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 47.11%.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties continue to remain a concern.



SOUN shares have returned 1.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 38.9%.

