SoundHound AI Plummeted Today -- Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock saw a big valuation retreat Monday. The company's share price sank 8.5% in a daily trading session that saw the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fall 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) decline 1.2%. The conversational artificial intelligence (AI) specialist's stock had been off as much as 11.9% earlier in the session.

AI stocks with growth-dependent valuations got hit hard in Monday's trading as investors moved to reduce their exposure in case Nvidia reports disappointing fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. SoundHound AI's valuation was also pushed after reports suggesting Microsoft won't be moving ahead with some of its data center expansion plans raised concerns about the broader growth outlook for AI plays.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

SoundHound has been volatile

SoundHound AI has been highly volatile over the last year. While the company's share price is still up roughly 141% over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen roughly 52.5% across 2025's trading. Given the market-shaping potential of Nvidia's upcoming Q4 report on Wednesday and the arrival of SoundHound's own Q4 report the next day, shares are seemingly poised for more big moves this week.

With a market capitalization of roughly $3.7 billion, SoundHound AI is now trading at approximately 22.4 times this year's expected sales. That's still a heavily growth-dependent valuation that opens the door for big downside risk, but recent sell-offs for the stock have pushed the company's shares down to levels that look more reasonable in the context of the company's growth trajectory.

With its last quarterly report, SoundHound raised its full-year sales target for 2024 to between $82 million and $85 million. At the midpoint of the guidance range, that would mean year-over-year sales growth of approximately 82%. The company also said it anticipates revenue for 2025 will be between $155 million and $175 million, which suggests revenue could more than double this year.

Is SoundHound AI stock a buy right now?

Even on the heels of big sell-offs, SoundHound AI stock probably isn't a good portfolio fit for risk-averse investors. But for investors with high risk tolerance and a positive outlook on the business's expansion potential, the recent valuation pullback could present a worthwhile entry point.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $348,579 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,554 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $540,990!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.