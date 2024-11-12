SoundHound AI options imply 21.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in SoundHound (SOUN) AI is normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.1%, or $1.60, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.4%.

