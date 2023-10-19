SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) reached $1.77, with a -0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.75% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoundHound AI, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, SoundHound AI, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.29 million, indicating a 9.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $45.79 million, signifying shifts of +47.95% and +47.11%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, SoundHound AI, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

