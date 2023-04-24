SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.45, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

SoundHound AI, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SoundHound AI, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.24 million, up 68.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $45.89 million, which would represent changes of +61.64% and +47.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SoundHound AI, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

