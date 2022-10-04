SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) insiders are still down US$26k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who purchased US$96k worth of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 14% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$26k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SoundHound AI

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Eric R. Ball bought US$96k worth of shares at a price of US$4.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.52. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Eric R. Ball was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:SOUN Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

SoundHound AI Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at SoundHound AI, over the last three months. Chief Technology Officer Timothy Stonehocker sold just US$25k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SoundHound AI insiders own about US$152m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SoundHound AI Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like SoundHound AI insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SoundHound AI (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

