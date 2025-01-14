SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) closed the latest trading day at $12.79, indicating a -0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 34.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SoundHound AI, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting an 83.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.49 million, up 95.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SoundHound AI, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.