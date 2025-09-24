SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) closed at $17.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

The stock of company has risen by 50.17% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoundHound AI, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $40.1 million, indicating a 59.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.13 per share and a revenue of $165.37 million, signifying shifts of +87.5% and +95.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% lower. At present, SoundHound AI, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.