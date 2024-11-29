SoundHound AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoundHound (SOUN) AI with 46,192 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 97.28%. 11/29 weekly 8 calls and 11/29 weekly 8.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

