SoundHound AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoundHound (SOUN) AI with 71,310 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 95.33%. 11/29 weekly 8 calls and 11/22 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 27,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

