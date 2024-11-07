SoundHound AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoundHound (SOUN) AI with 34,519 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 91.97%. Nov-24 6 calls and 11/8 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

