SoundHound AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoundHound (SOUN) AI with 46,059 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 83.70%. 11/8 weekly 6.5 calls and 11/1 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 18,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

