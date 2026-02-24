Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) Price Target Decreased by 13.81% to 15.91

The average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) has been revised to $15.91 / share. This is a decrease of 13.81% from the prior estimate of $18.46 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.65% from the latest reported closing price of $9.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPMC is 0.92%, an increase of 26.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 12,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 10,791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,784K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 474K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Everest Management holds 80K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 26.78% over the last quarter.

Running Point Capital Advisors holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 22.00% over the last quarter.

