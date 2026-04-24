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SPMC

Sound Point Meridian Capital Shares Slide 17.0% Below Forstenhausler's Purchase Price

April 24, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 13, Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc's Director, Matthew E. Forstenhausler, invested $23,000.00 into 2,000 shares of SPMC, for a cost per share of $11.50. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (Symbol: SPMC) and achieve a cost basis 17.0% cheaper than Forstenhausler, with shares changing hands as low as $9.55 per share. It should be noted that Forstenhausler has collected $0.45/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 13.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.36 per share, with $20.1999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SPMC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/16/2025 Ujjaval Desai Chief Executive Officer 3,162 $13.62 $43,052.08
12/19/2025 Matthew E. Forstenhausler Director 6,318 $13.62 $86,044.80
02/13/2026 Stephen Ketchum Chairman 1,000 $11.40 $11,400.00
02/13/2026 Matthew E. Forstenhausler Director 2,000 $11.50 $23,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is $2.4/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SPMC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 25.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

SPMC+Dividend+History+Chart

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Also see:

 Seven Options Myths Debunked
 HNP Price Target
 George Soros Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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