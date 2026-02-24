Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SPMA) Price Target Increased by 26.77% to 42.99

The average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SPMA) has been revised to $42.99 / share. This is an increase of 26.77% from the prior estimate of $33.91 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.74 to a high of $56.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.82% from the latest reported closing price of $25.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPMA is 0.19%, an increase of 72.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.13% to 659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 403K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMA by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 47.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPMA by 61.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.