SOUND POINT MERIDIAN CAPITAL Earnings Results: $SPMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUND POINT MERIDIAN CAPITAL ($SPMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $20,050,000, missing estimates of $22,603,200 by $-2,553,200.

SOUND POINT MERIDIAN CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

SOUND POINT MERIDIAN CAPITAL insiders have traded $SPMC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN KETCHUM (Chairman) has made 6 purchases buying 23,326 shares for an estimated $467,372 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW E. FORSTENHAUSLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,253

DOUGLAS TAYLOR HEALY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $10,132

LANA LEWIN purchased 492 shares for an estimated $10,059

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.