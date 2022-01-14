Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

The festival will feature Logic, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and others to close out the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference.

BTC Media, the organizer of the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, announced that a music festival will close out this year’s edition of the gathering, uniting Bitcoiners around prominent performers. The Sound Money Fest (SMF) will be held at the combined campus of the Miami Beach Convention Center and the adjacent Pride Park on Saturday, April 9, from 10 am to 10 pm local time.

Rapper Logic, DJ Steve Aoki, Korean female rapper CL, and hip hop super-duo Run the Jewels will headline the event. Additional performers include Canadian electronic music producer Deadmau5, Belgian electronic music producer Apashe, Persian trap music artist Asadi, DJ Equal, rapper K.Flay, Danish singer MØ, Canadian record producer Murda Beatz, electronic music producer PLS&TY, Los Angeles producer and Young Art label boss Tokimonsta, and singer Royal and the Serpent.

Sound Money Fest’s official line-up.



Festival tickets are included in the General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022 but can alternatively be purchased separately on the music festival’s website. Tickets for SMF start at $110 and GA passes to Bitcoin 2022 are available for $799 for the entire conference and festival. Open-source Bitcoin contributors and students might be eligible to get free or subsidized tickets to the conference.

“This conference is going to capture the world’s attention,” BTC Media CEO David Bailey said. “Let’s show them what freedom, sovereignty, and prosperity really mean. Get your tickets today, and we’ll see you in Miami.”

Bitcoin 2022 is this year’s edition of the world’s biggest and most prominent Bitcoin conference, which last year attracted over 12,000 people to Miami. Organizers anticipate that number to increase nearly three-fold as this year’s event brings more stages and speakers. The four-day event will feature an industry day, when Bitcoin converges with legacy finance and energy infrastructure; two general conference days; and culminate in the Sound Money Fest music festival. The event will also feature an Open Source stage, dedicated to exploring important developments in the Bitcoin ecosystem and the projects shaping it.

Confirmed speakers to Bitcoin 2022 include Strike CEO Jack Mallers, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, “The Bitcoin Standard” author Saifedean Ammous, Lightning Labs CEO Elizabeth Stark, Human Rights Foundation CIO Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin and privacy advocate Odell, Spiral lead Steve Lee, among others.

Bitcoin 2022 is a subsidiary of BTC Media, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.

