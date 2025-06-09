Markets
Sound Group Launches $4 Mln Share Repurchase Program, Stock Up In Pre-market

June 09, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sound Group Inc. (SOGP), an audio-centric social and entertainment company, on Monday announced that its Board has authorised a share repurchase program of its Class A ordinary shares of up to $4 million. Share buyback will start from today.

The company plans to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance or future cash generated by operating activities.

In the pre-market trading, Sound Group is 53.85% higher at $2.0400 on the Nasdaq.

