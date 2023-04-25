Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=204).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Financial Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBC is 0.10%, a decrease of 70.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 1,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stilwell Value holds 318K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 173K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 112K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

