Sound Financial Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Results: Net Income of $1.2 Million and 12% Increase in Deposits

Sound Financial Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.2 million, cash dividend declared, and improved net interest margin.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $1.2 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a decline from $1.9 million in Q4 2024 but an increase from $770,000 a year ago. The company's diluted earnings per share were $0.45, and its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share. Total assets rose to $1.07 billion, while loans held-for-portfolio decreased, largely due to the payoff of a significant loan. The bank experienced a modest increase in nonperforming loans, attributed primarily to specific loans, with 83% tied to just four of them. The bank is focused on improving deposit costs and managing expenses effectively, although overall expenses grew due to year-end adjustments. The net interest margin improved to 3.25%, driven by higher loan origination rates, while total deposits increased by 8.7% to $910.3 million. Despite some challenges, Sound Financial is maintaining capital levels above regulatory requirements and aiming for future growth.

Potential Positives

Sound Financial Bancorp reported a net income of $1.2 million for Q1 2025, significantly higher than the $770 thousand reported for the same quarter in 2024, indicating strong year-over-year growth.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Total assets increased by $75.6 million or 7.6% since the last quarter, showing healthy growth in the company's balance sheet.

The net interest margin improved to 3.25% from 3.13% in the previous quarter, reflecting effective management of interest income and expenses amidst economic uncertainty.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly from $1.9 million in Q4 2024 to $1.2 million in Q1 2025, indicating declining profitability.

Total nonperforming loans increased 28.9% quarter-over-quarter, raising concerns about credit quality and potential future loan losses.

Total noninterest expense rose by 12.1%, significantly outpacing revenue growth and suggesting inefficiencies in cost management.

FAQ

What was Sound Financial Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share.

When will the cash dividend be paid to stockholders?

The cash dividend of $0.19 per share is payable on May 23, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by $72.5 million, or 8.7%, reaching $910.3 million at March 31, 2025.

What is the current nonperforming loans ratio at Sound Financial Bancorp?

The nonperforming loans to total loans ratio is 1.09% as of March 31, 2025.

What improvements were seen in net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin improved to 3.25% for Q1 2025, up from 3.13% in the previous quarter.

$SFBC Insider Trading Activity

$SFBC insiders have traded $SFBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $149,217 .

. DAVID S JR HADDAD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 400 shares for an estimated $21,511.

$SFBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $SFBC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $770 thousand, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.19 per share, payable on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.







Comments from the President / Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer







“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we remained focused on lowering our cost of deposits and originating new loans at higher rates, which contributed to a 12-basis point improvement in our net interest margin compared to the prior quarter. This reflects the team's strong efforts to build full banking relationships by addressing both the lending and deposit needs of our consumer and business clients,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.





"We continue to prioritize expense management, even though expenses increased compared to the previous quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to typical year-end accrual adjustments and annual expenses that are recognized in the first quarter. However, when compared to the first quarter of 2024, we have seen reductions in combined salaries and benefits, and operational expenses, thanks to our investments in technology. We also expect the year-over-year growth in data processing costs to moderate as the year progresses," explained Wes Ochs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





Mr. Ochs continued, "While we did see an increase in nonperforming loans this quarter mainly due to two specific credits, one of which has since been repaid, we have not observed broader signs of stress in the loan portfolio. Importantly, we also successfully exited a $17 million loan that had been rated as special mention, which contributed to the decline in overall loan balances. Notably, 83% of our nonperforming loans are tied to just four loans, each with its own unique circumstances. These loans are well-secured, and we are actively working toward resolutions in the near-term."



























Q1 2025 Financial Performance











Total assets increased $75.6 million or 7.6% to $1.07 billion at March 31, 2025, from $993.6 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $17.5 million or 1.6% from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2024.

















Net interest income decreased $149 thousand or 1.8% to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and increased $611 thousand or 8.2% from $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





























Loans held-for-portfolio decreased $13.9 million or 1.5% to $886.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $900.2 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $11.7 million or 1.3% from $897.9 million at March 31, 2024.

















Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





























Total deposits increased $72.5 million or 8.7% to $910.3 million at March 31, 2025, from $837.8 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $6.5 million or 0.7% from $916.9 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $5.8 million or 4.4% to $126.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $132.5 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $2.0 million or 1.5% compared to $128.7 million at March 31, 2024.

















A $203 thousand release of provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $14 thousand provision and a $33 thousand release of provision for credit losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.95%, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2024 and 0.96% at March 31, 2024.





























The loans-to-deposits ratio was 98% at March 31, 2025, compared to 108% at December 31, 2024 and 98% at March 31, 2024.

















Total noninterest income decreased $62 thousand or 5.3% to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and was virtually unchanged compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





























Total nonperforming loans increased $2.2 million or 28.9% to $9.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $7.5 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $600 thousand or 6.6% from $9.1 million at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.09% and the allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans was 86.95% at March 31, 2025.

















Total noninterest expense increased $856 thousand or 12.1% to $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and increased $258 thousand or 3.4% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









































The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025.











Operating Results











Net Interest Income after (Release of) Provision for Credit Losses























For the Quarter Ended













Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024













Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)





















(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)











Interest income









$





13,706













$





14,736









$





13,760













$





(1,030





)









(7.0)





%









$





(54





)









(0.4)





%









Interest expense













5,635

















6,516













6,300

















(881





)









(13.5)





%













(665





)









(10.6)





%









Net interest income













8,071

















8,220













7,460

















(149





)









(1.8)





%













611













8.2





%









(Release of) provision for credit losses













(203





)













14













(33





)













(217





)









(1550.0)





%













(170





)









515.2





%









Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses













8,274

















8,206













7,493

















68













0.8





%













781













10.4





%

























































































































Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024









The decrease in interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower average balance of loans, investments and interest-earning cash, an eight basis point decline in the average yield on loans, a 41 basis point decline in the average yield on interest-bearing cash, and a 57 basis point decline in the average yield on investments.





Interest income on loans decreased $482 thousand, or 3.7%, to $12.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average balance of total loans was $896.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $900.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the average balance of total loans was primarily due to declines in construction and land loans and one-to-four family loans, offset by growth in commercial and multifamily loans and home equity loans. The average balances for manufactured home loans, floating home loans, commercial business loans, and other consumer loans remained relatively flat from the fourth quarter of 2024. The average yield on total loans was 5.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from 5.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decline was primarily due to interest that was reversed on nonaccrual loans during the first quarter, as well as interest that had been recognized on those loans in the fourth quarter. This was partly offset by new loans being made at higher interest rates and some variable-rate loans adjusting upward. Interest income on investments was $108 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $132 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Interest income on interest-bearing cash decreased $524 thousand to $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This decrease was a result of both lower average yields and average balances during the quarter.





The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower average balances and rates paid on all categories of interest-bearing deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from 2.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as higher costing deposits repriced lower due to market interest rate cuts beginning in September 2024. The average cost of FHLB advances was 4.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from 4.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





A release of provision for credit losses of $203 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, consisting of a release of provision for credit losses on loans of $85 thousand and a release of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $118 thousand. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $14 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, consisting of a release of provision for credit losses on loans of $73 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $87 thousand. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 resulted primarily from a smaller loan portfolio and a reduced balance of unfunded commitments, partially offset by an additional qualitative adjustment applied to certain loan segments, specifically consumer and construction loans, reflecting increased uncertainty in market conditions tied to the impact of tariffs and other external factors affecting our clients. Expected credit loss estimates consider various factors, including market conditions, borrower-specific information, projected delinquencies, and anticipated effects of economic trends on borrowers' ability to repay.









Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024









Interest income on loans increased $355 thousand, or 2.9%, to $12.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of total loans was $896.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up from $895.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average yield on total loans was 5.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up from 5.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the average loan yield during the current quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2024, was primarily due to the origination of new loans at higher interest rates. Additionally, variable-rate loans resetting to higher rates contributed to the increase in average yield compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income on investments was $108 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $111 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income on interest-bearing cash decreased $406 thousand to $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was a result of both a lower average yield and average balance.





The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the same quarter a year ago was primarily the result of a $18.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts, a $25.5 million decrease in the average balance of certificate accounts, and a $15.0 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, as well as lower average rates paid on all categories of interest-bearing deposits; resulting from lower market interest rates generally. These average-balance decreases were partially offset by a $51.0 million increase in the average balance of savings and money market accounts. The average cost of deposits was 2.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from 2.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average cost of FHLB advances was 4.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from 4.31% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





A release of provision for credit losses of $203 thousand was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, consisting of a release of provision for credit losses on loans of $85 thousand and a release of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $118 thousand. This compared to a release of provision for credit losses of $33 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, consisting of a release of provision for credit losses on loans of $106 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $73 thousand. The larger release recorded in the current quarter primarily reflected the factors discussed above.









Noninterest Income























For the Quarter Ended













Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024













Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)





















(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)











Service charges and fee income









$





684













$





619









$





612













$





65













10.5





%









$





72













11.8





%









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”)













195

















127













177

















68













53.5





%













18













10.2





%









Mortgage servicing income













269

















277













282

















(8





)









(2.9)





%













(13





)









(4.6)





%









Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights













(99





)













77













(65





)













(176





)









(228.6)





%













(34





)









52.3





%









Net gain on sale of loans













49

















53













90

















(4





)









(7.5)





%













(41





)









(45.6)





%









Other income













—

















7













—

















(7





)









(100.0)





%













—













100.0





%









Total noninterest income









$





1,098













$





1,160









$





1,096













$





(62





)









(5.3)





%









$





2













0.2





%





















Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024









The decrease in noninterest income during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily related to







a $176 thousand downward adjustment in fair value of mortgage servicing rights due to a smaller servicing portfolio, partially offset by :



a $176 thousand downward adjustment in fair value of mortgage servicing rights due to a smaller servicing portfolio, partially offset by :



an increase of $68 thousand in earnings from BOLI primarily due to the strategic decision to surrender and exchange existing policies into higher yielding policies in the first quarter, offset by fluctuations in financial markets which decreased the values of policies; and



an increase of $68 thousand in earnings from BOLI primarily due to the strategic decision to surrender and exchange existing policies into higher yielding policies in the first quarter, offset by fluctuations in financial markets which decreased the values of policies; and



a $65 thousand increase in service charges and fee income due to a volume incentive paid by Mastercard in the first quarter of 2025 and higher interchange income.







Loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.0 million, compared to $3.5 million and $4.2 million of loans sold during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024









The increase in noninterest income during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to







a $72 thousand increase in service charges and fee income primarily due to the reasons noted above, and



a $72 thousand increase in service charges and fee income primarily due to the reasons noted above, and



an $18 thousand increase in earnings from BOLI primarily due to the strategic decision to surrender and exchange existing policies into higher yielding policies in the first quarter, offset by fluctuations in financial markets, which reduced the values of policies. The increases in service charges and fee income and in earnings from BOLI were partially offset by



an $18 thousand increase in earnings from BOLI primarily due to the strategic decision to surrender and exchange existing policies into higher yielding policies in the first quarter, offset by fluctuations in financial markets, which reduced the values of policies. The increases in service charges and fee income and in earnings from BOLI were partially offset by



a $13 thousand decrease in mortgage servicing income as a result of the portfolio paying down at a faster rate than originations replace repayments;



a $13 thousand decrease in mortgage servicing income as a result of the portfolio paying down at a faster rate than originations replace repayments;



a $34 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to a smaller servicing portfolio; and



a $34 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to a smaller servicing portfolio; and



a $41 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans due to fewer loans sold.











Noninterest Expense























For the Quarter Ended













Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024













Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)













Amount









($)













Percentage (%)





















(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)











Salaries and benefits









$





4,595









$





3,920













$





4,543









$





675









17.2





%









$





52













1.1





%









Operations













1,365













1,329

















1,457













36









2.7





%













(92





)









(6.3)





%









Regulatory assessments













221













189

















189













32









16.9





%













32













16.9





%









Occupancy













437













409

















444













28









6.8





%













(7





)









(1.6)





%









Data processing













1,293













1,232

















1,017













61









5.0





%













276













27.1





%









Net loss (gain) on OREO and repossessed assets













3













(21





)













6













24









(114.3)





%













(3





)









(50.0)





%









Total noninterest expense









$





7,914









$





7,058













$





7,656









$





856









12.1





%









$





258













3.4





%





















Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024









The increase in noninterest expense during the current quarter from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of:







a $675 thousand increase in salaries and benefits related to higher salaries expense, partially due to accrual reversals in the fourth quarter 2024, along with an annual deferred compensation contribution for key executives made in the first quarter of each year, higher 401(k) contributions, and higher payroll taxes related to annual bonus payments;



a $675 thousand increase in salaries and benefits related to higher salaries expense, partially due to accrual reversals in the fourth quarter 2024, along with an annual deferred compensation contribution for key executives made in the first quarter of each year, higher 401(k) contributions, and higher payroll taxes related to annual bonus payments;



a $32 thousand increase in regulatory assessments due to a higher estimated accrual for exam costs;



a $32 thousand increase in regulatory assessments due to a higher estimated accrual for exam costs;



a $28 thousand increase in occupancy due to higher annual property charges and maintenance fees recognized in the first quarter;



a $28 thousand increase in occupancy due to higher annual property charges and maintenance fees recognized in the first quarter;



a $61 thousand increase in data processing due to higher vendor fees associated with annual subscription renewals; and



a $61 thousand increase in data processing due to higher vendor fees associated with annual subscription renewals; and



a $24 thousand increase in OREO and repossessed assets due to the addition of a new property in the first quarter of 2025 and the absence of property sales in the prior quarter.











Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024









The increase in noninterest expense during the current quarter from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily a result of:







a $276 thousand increase in data processing expenses due to various project implementations that began amortizing in the third quarter of 2024 and the reimbursement of expenses by a software vendor in the first quarter of 2024;



a $276 thousand increase in data processing expenses due to various project implementations that began amortizing in the third quarter of 2024 and the reimbursement of expenses by a software vendor in the first quarter of 2024;



a $32 thousand increase in regulatory assessment expenses due to a higher estimated accrual for exam costs.







These increases were partially offset by a $92 thousand decrease in operations expense, primarily due to the recognition of annual fee reimbursements from Mastercard beginning in the first quarter of 2025 and lower expenses across various accounts resulting from ongoing cost saving initiatives and process improvements.







Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality







Assets at March 31, 2025 totaled $1.07 billion, up from $993.6 million at December 31, 2024 and down from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a lower balance of loans held-for-portfolio. The decrease from one year ago was primarily a result of lower balances of cash and cash equivalents and loans held-for-portfolio.





Cash and cash equivalents increased $87.9 million, or 201.3%, to $131.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $43.6 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $6.5 million, or 4.7%, from $138.0 million at March 31, 2024. The increased cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the strategic decision to sell reciprocal deposits at the end of 2024, which reduced our cash balances. These reciprocal deposits returned to our balance sheet in the first quarter of 2025.





Investment securities decreased $110 thousand, or 1.1%, to $9.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $462 thousand, or 4.5%, from $10.3 million at March 31, 2024, as pay-offs and paydowns of investments exceeded new purchases. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.1 million at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2024. Available-for-sale securities totaled $7.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $8.1 million at March 31, 2024.





Loans held-for-portfolio were $886.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $900.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $897.9 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease from both prior dates was primarily due to the payoff during the first quarter of 2025 of one $17.0 million loan that was risk rated special mention.





Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans (including nonperforming modified loans), other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, increased $2.2 million, or 29.4%, to $9.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $7.5 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $49 thousand, or 0.5%, from $9.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the addition of six loans totaling $2.4 million to nonaccrual status, including two commercial real estate loans of $1.1 million and $988 thousand. The increase also included $41 thousand of other real estate owned properties. These additions were partially offset by $207 thousand in regular loan payments. Subsequent to quarter-end, the $988 thousand commercial real estate loan added during the quarter was paid-off. The decrease in NPAs from one year ago was primarily due to payoffs totaling $2.1 million, the return of $522 thousand of loans to accrual status, the sale of two other real estate owned properties for $690 thousand, and regular loan payments. These decreases were partially offset by the placement of an additional $3.6 million of loans on nonaccrual status, which included the two commercial real estate loans noted above.





NPAs to total assets were 0.91%, 0.75% and 0.90% at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans outstanding was 0.95% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2024 and 0.96% at March 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $21 thousand, compared to $13 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $56 thousand for the first quarter of 2024.





The following table summarizes our NPAs at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Nonperforming Loans:















































One-to-four family





$





762













$





537













$





745













$





822













$





835













Home equity loans









368

















298

















338

















342

















83













Commercial and multifamily









5,627

















3,734

















4,719

















5,161

















4,747













Construction and land









22

















24

















25

















28

















29













Manufactured homes









501

















521

















230

















136

















166













Floating homes









2,363

















2,363

















2,377

















2,417

















3,192













Commercial business









—

















11

















23

















—

















—













Other consumer









10

















3

















32

















3

















1













Total nonperforming loans









9,653

















7,491

















8,489

















8,909

















9,053

















OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

















































Commercial and multifamily









—

















—

















—

















—

















575













Manufactured homes









41

















—

















115

















115

















115













Total OREO and repossessed assets









41

















—

















115

















115

















690













Total NPAs





$





9,694













$





7,491













$





8,604













$





9,024













$





9,743



























































Percentage of Nonperforming Loans:















































One-to-four family









7.9





%













7.3





%













8.7





%













9.1





%













8.5





%









Home equity loans









3.8

















4.0

















3.9

















3.8

















0.9













Commercial and multifamily









58.0

















49.8

















54.8

















57.2

















48.7













Construction and land









0.2

















0.3

















0.3

















0.3

















0.3













Manufactured homes









5.2

















7.0

















2.7

















1.5

















1.7













Floating homes









24.4

















31.5

















27.6

















26.8

















32.8













Commercial business









—

















0.1

















0.3

















—

















—













Other consumer









0.1

















—

















0.4

















—

















—













Total nonperforming loans









99.6

















100.0

















98.7

















98.7

















92.9

















Percentage of OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

















































Commercial and multifamily









—

















—

















—

















—

















5.9













Manufactured homes









0.4

















—

















1.3

















1.3

















1.2













Total OREO and repossessed assets









0.4

















—

















1.3

















1.3

















7.1













Total NPAs









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%

















The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses at the dates and for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands, unaudited):















At or For the Quarter Ended:

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans















































Balance at beginning of period





$





8,499













$





8,585













$





8,493













$





8,598













$





8,760













(Release of) provision for credit losses during the period









(85





)













(73





)













106

















(88





)













(106





)









Net charge-offs during the period









(21





)













(13





)













(14





)













(17





)













(56





)









Balance at end of period





$





8,393













$





8,499













$





8,585













$





8,493













$





8,598















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments















































Balance at beginning of period





$





234













$





147













$





245













$





266













$





193













Provision for (release of) provision for credit losses during the period









(118





)













87

















(98





)













(21





)













73













Balance at end of period









116

















234

















147

















245

















266















Allowance for Credit Losses







$





8,509













$





8,733













$





8,732













$





8,738













$





8,864













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









0.95





%













0.94





%













0.95





%













0.96





%













0.96





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans









0.96





%













0.97





%













0.97





%













0.98





%













0.99





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans









86.95





%













113.46





%













101.13





%













95.33





%













94.97





%









Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans









88.15





%













116.58





%













102.86





%













98.08





%













97.91





%





























































































Total deposits increased $72.5 million, or 8.7%, to $910.3 million at March 31, 2025, from $837.8 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $6.5 million, or 0.7%, from $916.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily a result of the movement of reciprocal deposits off balance sheet for strategic objectives at year-end, followed by the return of those deposits to our balance sheet in the first quarter of 2025, and a decrease in one high cost money market deposit relationship as part of our strategic decision to decrease our overall cost of funds. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $5.8 million, or 4.4%, to $126.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $132.5 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $2.0 million, or 1.5%, from $128.7 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 13.9%, 15.8% and 14.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





FHLB advances totaled $25.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $25.0 million at both December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024. FHLB advances are primarily used to support organic loan growth and to maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. FHLB advances outstanding at March 31, 2025 had maturities ranging from early 2026 through early 2028. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.8 million at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and $11.7 million at March 31, 2024.





Stockholders’ equity totaled $104.4 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $765 thousand, or 0.7%, from $103.7 million at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.4 million, or 3.4%, from $101.0 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of $1.2 million of net income earned during the current quarter, $81 thousand in share-based compensation, and $21 thousand in common stock options exercised, partially offset by a $17 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax and the payment of $487 thousand in cash dividends to the Company's stockholders.







Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.



, a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, which is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and has full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one loan production office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. For more information, please visit



www.soundcb.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer









When used in this press release and in documents filed or furnished by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors listed below or because of other factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.









Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation or deflation, a recession or slowed economic growth, as well as supply chain disruptions; changes in the interest rate environment, including increases and decreases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve) benchmark rate and the duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans;expectations regarding key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; environmental, social and governance goals and targets; results of examinations of the Company or the Bank by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on our third-party vendors; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions, or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are available at



www.soundcb.com







and on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov







. The risks inherent in these factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock performance.









The Company does not undertake—and specifically disclaims any obligation—to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.









CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Interest income









$





13,706













$





14,736













$





14,838









$





14,039













$





13,760













Interest expense













5,635

















6,516

















6,965













6,591

















6,300













Net interest income













8,071

















8,220

















7,873













7,448

















7,460













(Release of) provision for credit losses













(203





)













14

















8













(109





)













(33





)









Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses













8,274

















8,206

















7,865













7,557

















7,493













Noninterest income:

















































Service charges and fee income













684

















619

















628













761

















612













Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













195

















127

















186













134

















177













Mortgage servicing income













269

















277

















280













279

















282













Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights













(99





)













77

















101













(116





)













(65





)









Net gain on sale of loans













49

















53

















40













74

















90













Other income













—

















7

















—













30

















—













Total noninterest income













1,098

















1,160

















1,235













1,162

















1,096













Noninterest expense:

















































Salaries and benefits













4,595

















3,920

















4,469













4,658

















4,543













Operations













1,365

















1,329

















1,540













1,569

















1,457













Regulatory assessments













221

















189

















189













220

















189













Occupancy













437

















409

















414













397

















444













Data processing













1,293

















1,232

















1,067













910

















1,017













Net (gain) loss on OREO and repossessed assets













3

















(21





)













—













(17





)













6













Total noninterest expense













7,914

















7,058

















7,679













7,737

















7,656













Income before provision for income taxes













1,458

















2,308

















1,421













982

















933













Provision for income taxes













291

















389

















267













187

















163















Net income











$





1,167













$





1,919













$





1,154









$





795













$





770























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













ASSETS



















































Cash and cash equivalents









$





131,494













$





43,641













$





148,930













$





135,111













$





137,977













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value













7,689

















7,790

















8,032

















7,996

















8,115













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost













2,121

















2,130

















2,139

















2,147

















2,157













Loans held-for-sale













2,267

















487

















65

















257

















351













Loans held-for-portfolio













886,226

















900,171

















901,733

















889,274

















897,877













Allowance for credit losses - loans













(8,393





)













(8,499





)













(8,585





)













(8,493





)













(8,598





)









Total loans held-for-portfolio, net













877,833

















891,672

















893,148

















880,781

















889,279













Accrued interest receivable













3,540

















3,471

















3,705

















3,413

















3,617













Bank-owned life insurance, net













22,685

















22,490

















22,363

















22,172

















22,037













Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net













41

















—

















115

















115

















690













Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value













4,688

















4,769

















4,665

















4,540

















4,612













Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost













1,734

















1,730

















2,405

















2,406

















2,406













Premises and equipment, net













4,591

















4,697

















4,807

















4,906

















6,685













Right-of-use assets













3,546

















3,725

















3,779

















4,020

















4,259













Other assets













6,957

















7,031

















6,777

















6,995

















4,500















TOTAL ASSETS











$





1,069,186













$





993,633













$





1,100,930













$





1,074,859













$





1,086,685















LIABILITIES



















































Interest-bearing deposits









$





783,660













$





705,267













$





800,480













$





781,854













$





788,217













Noninterest-bearing deposits













126,687

















132,532

















129,717

















124,915

















128,666













Total deposits













910,347

















837,799

















930,197

















906,769

















916,883













Borrowings













25,000

















25,000

















40,000

















40,000

















40,000













Accrued interest payable













586

















765

















908

















760

















719













Lease liabilities













3,828

















4,013

















4,079

















4,328

















4,576













Other liabilities













10,774

















9,371

















9,711

















9,105

















9,578













Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance













2,450

















1,260

















2,047

















812

















2,209













Subordinated notes, net













11,770

















11,759

















11,749

















11,738

















11,728















TOTAL LIABILITIES















964,755

















889,967

















998,691

















973,512

















985,693















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



















































Common stock













25

















25

















25

















25

















25













Additional paid-in capital













28,515

















28,413

















28,296

















28,198

















28,110













Retained earnings













76,952

















76,272

















74,840

















74,173

















73,907













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(1,061





)













(1,044





)













(922





)













(1,049





)













(1,050





)











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















104,431

















103,666

















102,239

















101,347

















100,992















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





1,069,186













$





993,633













$





1,100,930













$





1,074,859













$





1,086,685























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS









(unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Annualized return on average assets









0.45





%









0.70





%









0.42





%









0.30





%









0.29





%









Annualized return on average equity









4.53





%









7.40





%









4.50





%









3.17





%









3.06





%









Annualized net interest margin



(1)











3.25





%









3.13





%









2.98





%









2.92





%









2.95





%









Annualized efficiency ratio



(2)











86.31





%









75.25





%









84.31





%









89.86





%









89.48





%





















(1)





Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.









(2)





Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).























PER COMMON SHARE DATA











(unaudited)























At or For the Quarter Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024











Basic earnings per share









$





0.45









$





0.75









$





0.45









$





0.31









$





0.30









Diluted earnings per share









$





0.45









$





0.74









$





0.45









$





0.31









$





0.30









Weighted-average basic shares outstanding













2,554,265













2,547,210













2,544,233













2,540,538













2,539,213









Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding













2,578,609













2,578,771













2,569,368













2,559,015













2,556,958









Common shares outstanding at period-end













2,566,069













2,564,907













2,564,095













2,557,284













2,558,546









Book value per share









$





40.70









$





40.42









$





39.87









$





39.63









$





39.47















































































AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)







The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Average Outstanding Balance













Interest Earned/Paid













Yield/Rate













Average Outstanding Balance













Interest Earned/Paid













Yield/Rate













Average Outstanding Balance













Interest Earned/Paid













Yield/Rate













Interest-Earning Assets:















































































Loans receivable





$





896,822













$





12,588









5.69





%









$





900,832













$





13,070









5.77





%









$





895,430













$





12,233









5.49





%









Interest-earning cash









95,999

















1,010









4.27





%













130,412

















1,534









4.68





%













107,361

















1,416









5.30





%









Investments









12,924

















108









3.39





%













13,263

















132









3.96





%













14,038

















111









3.18





%









Total interest-earning assets





$





1,005,745

















13,706









5.53





%













1,044,507













$





14,736









5.61





%









$





1,016,829

















13,760









5.44





%











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















































































Savings and money market accounts





$





335,419

















2,058









2.49





%









$





350,495

















2,476









2.81





%









$





284,455

















1,866









2.64





%









Demand and NOW accounts









140,905

















108









0.31





%













144,470

















128









0.35





%













159,762

















141









0.35





%









Certificate accounts









289,960

















3,039









4.25





%













301,293

















3,413









4.51





%













315,495

















3,696









4.71





%









Subordinated notes









11,766

















168









5.79





%













11,756

















168









5.69





%













11,724

















168









5.76





%









Borrowings









25,000

















262









4.25





%













30,546

















331









4.31





%













40,000

















429









4.31





%











Total interest-bearing liabilities







$





803,050

















5,635









2.85





%









$





838,560

















6,516









3.09





%









$





811,436

















6,300









3.12





%









Net interest income/spread













$





8,071









2.68





%

















$





8,220









2.52





%

















$





7,460









2.32





%









Net interest margin





















3.25





%

























3.13





%

























2.95





%





















































































Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









125





%





























125





%





























125





%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





126,215





























$





130,476





























$





132,438





























Total deposits









892,499













$





5,205









2.37





%













926,734













$





6,017









2.58





%













892,150













$





5,703









2.57





%









Total funding



(1)











929,265

















5,635









2.46





%













969,036

















6,516









2.68





%













943,874

















6,300









2.68





%





















(1)





Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.























LOANS









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Real estate loans:

















































One-to-four family









$





262,457













$





269,684













$





271,702













$





268,488













$





279,213













Home equity













28,112

















26,686

















25,199

















26,185

















24,380













Commercial and multifamily













392,798

















371,516

















358,587

















342,632

















324,483













Construction and land













42,492

















73,077

















85,724

















96,962

















111,726













Total real estate loans













725,859

















740,963

















741,212

















734,267

















739,802













Consumer Loans:

















































Manufactured homes













42,448

















41,128

















40,371

















38,953

















37,583













Floating homes













86,626

















86,411

















86,155

















81,622

















84,237













Other consumer













18,224

















17,720

















18,266

















18,422

















18,847













Total consumer loans













147,298

















145,259

















144,792

















138,997

















140,667













Commercial business loans













14,690

















15,605

















17,481

















17,860

















19,075













Total loans













887,847

















901,827

















903,485

















891,124

















899,544













Less:

















































Premiums













688

















718

















736

















754

















808













Deferred fees, net













(2,309





)













(2,374





)













(2,488





)













(2,604





)













(2,475





)









Allowance for credit losses - loans













(8,393





)













(8,499





)













(8,585





)













(8,493





)













(8,598





)











Total loans held-for-portfolio, net











$





877,833













$





891,672













$





893,148













$





880,781













$





889,279























DEPOSITS









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Noninterest-bearing demand









$





126,687









$





132,532









$





129,717









$





124,915









$





128,666









Interest-bearing demand













143,595













142,126













148,740













152,829













159,178









Savings













63,533













61,252













61,455













63,368













65,723









Money market













287,058













206,067













285,655













253,873













241,976









Certificates













289,474













295,822













304,630













311,784













321,340











Total deposits











$





910,347









$





837,799









$





930,197









$





906,769









$





916,883



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















At or For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Total nonperforming loans









$





9,653













$





7,491













$





8,489













$





8,909













$





9,053













OREO and other repossessed assets













41

















—

















115

















115

















690















Total nonperforming assets











$





9,694













$





7,491













$





8,604













$





9,024













$





9,743













Net charge-offs during the quarter









$





(21





)









$





(13





)









$





(14





)









$





(17





)









$





(56





)









Provision for (release of) credit losses during the quarter













(203





)













14

















8

















(109





)













(33





)









Allowance for credit losses - loans













8,393

















8,499

















8,585

















8,493

















8,598













Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans













0.95





%













0.94





%













0.95





%













0.96





%













0.96





%









Allowance for credit losses - loans to total nonperforming loans













86.95





%













113.46





%













101.13





%













95.33





%













94.97





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













1.09





%













0.83





%













0.94





%













1.00





%













1.01





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.91





%













0.75





%













0.78





%













0.84





%













0.90





%



































































































OTHER STATISTICS









(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)





















At or For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024



























































Total loans to total deposits













97.53





%













107.64





%













97.13





%













98.27





%













98.11





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits













13.92





%













15.82





%













13.95





%













13.78





%













14.03





%

























































Average total assets for the quarter









$





1,051,135













$





1,089,067













$





1,095,404













$





1,070,579













$





1,062,036













Average total equity for the quarter









$





104,543













$





103,181













$





102,059













$





100,961













$





101,292







































































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.