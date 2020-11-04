Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of November.

Sound Financial Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sound Financial Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $29.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sound Financial Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Sound Financial Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sound Financial Bancorp paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:SFBC Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Sound Financial Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Sound Financial Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Sound Financial Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Sound Financial Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Sound Financial Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Sound Financial Bancorp has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

