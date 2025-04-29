Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.17 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $0.77 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

