Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.69 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $1.15 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $8.94 million from $7.87 million last year.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.69 Mln. vs. $1.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $8.94 Mln vs. $7.87 Mln last year.

