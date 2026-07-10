Is SOUN Stock a Buy After Revenue Growth and Ongoing Losses in 2026?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN offers one of the clearer growth-versus-risk debates in enterprise AI. Revenue growth, broader adoption of conversational AI and a debt-free balance sheet keep the bull case alive.



The hesitation is equally visible. Losses, negative operating cash flow and weak stock signals make SOUN difficult to call a straightforward buy, even with long-term AI demand still in focus.

SOUN Revenue Growth Keeps the Bull Case Alive

First-quarter 2026 revenues reached $44.2 million, up 52% year over year. Management also reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million to $260 million, suggesting the growth plan remains intact.



Underlying demand was not limited to acquired revenue. Excluding acquisitions, core automotive and IoT AI revenues rose 88% year over year, pointing to continued adoption in SoundHound’s original growth pillars.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA remains a relevant reference point for AI investors because its computing platforms sit closer to the infrastructure layer. C3.ai, Inc. AI offers another comparison as an enterprise AI software name, but SoundHound’s case rests more directly on voice, agentic AI and customer-interaction use cases.

SoundHound Losses Cloud the Investment Case

Revenue growth has not translated into profitability. SoundHound posted a first-quarter 2026 GAAP net loss of $25 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $26.7 million.

SoundHound AI, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoundHound AI, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoundHound AI, Inc. Quote

Cash flow also moved in the wrong direction. Net cash used in operating activities was $26.3 million, compared with $19.2 million in the prior-year period. GAAP gross margin declined to 31.1% from 36.5%, as vendor-related true-ups and spending pressure weighed on the quarter.



That makes SOUN a classic growth-versus-profitability stock. Investors are being asked to underwrite future scale while current results still show heavy investment needs.

SOUN Valuation Looks Neither Cheap nor Broken

SOUN trades at 11.45X forward 12-month sales. That is roughly in line with the sub-industry average of 11.64X but above the broader sector and S&P 500 levels.



The stock also carries a $7 price target, modestly above the recent $6.68 stock price. That setup does not point to an obvious bargain, but it also does not suggest valuation has completely detached from its peer framework.



For investors seeking a clear value case, the multiple leaves little margin for disappointment. For growth investors, the valuation may be tolerable only if revenue expansion continues and losses narrow over time.

SoundHound Balance Sheet Offers Real Support

SoundHound’s balance sheet is the main offset to the loss profile. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with $215.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.



That liquidity gives management room to fund product innovation, support acquisition integration and pursue commercialization without immediate balance-sheet strain. The company also had total current assets of $288.8 million and stockholders’ equity of $460.7 million.



This matters because the AI opportunity may take time to convert into durable earnings. A debt-free balance sheet does not solve profitability, but it gives SoundHound more time to try.

How SOUN Ratings Frame the Risk Reward

The bottom line is that SOUN looks mixed rather than clearly attractive. Revenue growth and cash resources support the long-term case, while losses, cash burn and valuation limit the near-term comfort level.



SOUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank points to weak near-term positioning and makes the stock less suitable for investors who rely on earnings estimate revision trends as a first screen.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores reinforce that caution. SoundHound has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of F. Since stronger scores are generally more favorable, those grades suggest SOUN does not currently screen well for value, growth-at-a-reasonable-price or broad style-based investors.



That does not erase the company’s AI opportunity. It does argue for patience until profitability, cash flow or stock signals show clearer improvement. For now, SOUN is more of a watchlist candidate than a decisive buy.

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SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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