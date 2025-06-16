$SOUN stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOUN stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $135,270,202 of trading volume.

$SOUN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SOUN:

$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 529,516 shares for an estimated $10,102,132 .

. KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 534,982 shares for an estimated $8,192,695 .

. JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 178,552 shares for an estimated $2,662,124 .

. MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,203 shares for an estimated $2,370,613 .

. NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,400 shares for an estimated $1,654,404 .

. TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 109,611 shares for an estimated $1,536,505 .

. LAWRENCE MARCUS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $409,436

DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,804 shares for an estimated $111,517.

$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.