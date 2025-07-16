$SOUN stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOUN stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $399,967,640 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOUN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SOUN stock page):
$SOUN Insider Trading Activity
$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,876 shares for an estimated $4,954,381.
- MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,569 shares for an estimated $2,957,063.
- MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 169,181 shares for an estimated $1,611,227.
- JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 162,929 shares for an estimated $1,588,147.
- TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 151,347 shares for an estimated $1,551,251.
- NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,750 shares for an estimated $1,521,157.
- DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,202 shares for an estimated $62,130.
$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,054,140 shares (+877.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,279,616
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,822,796 shares (+225.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,401,103
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 6,500,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,781,088
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,028,281 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,589,641
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 2,806,200 shares (+3963.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,786,343
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 2,274,105 shares (+84.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,465,732
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,056,733 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,700,671
$SOUN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
$SOUN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOUN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 07/14/2025
- Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $10.0 on 04/14/2025
