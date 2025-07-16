$SOUN stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOUN stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $399,967,640 of trading volume.

$SOUN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SOUN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SOUN stock page ):

$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,876 shares for an estimated $4,954,381 .

. MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,569 shares for an estimated $2,957,063 .

. MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 169,181 shares for an estimated $1,611,227 .

. JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 162,929 shares for an estimated $1,588,147 .

. TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 151,347 shares for an estimated $1,551,251 .

. NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,750 shares for an estimated $1,521,157 .

. DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,202 shares for an estimated $62,130.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SOUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SOUN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOUN forecast page.

$SOUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOUN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $10.0 on 04/14/2025

You can track data on $SOUN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.