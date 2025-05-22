$SOUN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOUN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $108,851,249 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOUN:
$SOUN Insider Trading Activity
$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,368,417 shares for an estimated $20,713,725.
- MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 826,666 shares for an estimated $11,906,197.
- MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 529,516 shares for an estimated $10,102,132.
- ERIC R. BALL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 271,506 shares for an estimated $3,232,081.
- JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 232,443 shares for an estimated $3,201,034.
- NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,400 shares for an estimated $1,654,404.
- TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 109,611 shares for an estimated $1,536,505.
- LAWRENCE MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,436.
- DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,804 shares for an estimated $111,517.
$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,054,140 shares (+877.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,279,616
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,822,796 shares (+225.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,401,103
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 6,500,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,781,088
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,028,281 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,589,641
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 2,806,200 shares (+3963.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,786,343
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 2,274,105 shares (+84.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,465,732
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,056,733 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,700,671
