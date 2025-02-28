$SOUN stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOUN stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $378,888,199 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOUN:
$SOUN Insider Trading Activity
$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,265,102 shares for an estimated $18,893,939.
- MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 819,298 shares for an estimated $11,727,651.
- MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 519,516 shares for an estimated $9,792,173.
- ERIC R. BALL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 271,506 shares for an estimated $3,232,081.
- JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 170,068 shares for an estimated $2,459,547.
- NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,489 shares for an estimated $1,366,643.
- LAWRENCE MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,436.
- TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,744 shares for an estimated $797,841.
- DIANA SROKA sold 3,402 shares for an estimated $77,225
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,402,881 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,713,159
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,499,036 shares (+1439.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,260,874
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,655,507 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,525,258
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,096,530 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,595,155
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 1,744,007 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,601,098
- NVIDIA CORP removed 1,730,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,340,718
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,435,580 shares (+3504.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,481,907
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SOUN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.