Soul Patts Boosts Stake in Propel Funeral Partners

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has increased its stake in Propel Funeral Partners Limited, boosting its voting power from 1.16% to 1.40%. This change, combined with their influence over Pengana Capital Group Limited, raises their total voting power to 7.05%. Investors might view this as a strategic move by Soul Patts in the funeral services sector.
