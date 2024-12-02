Soul Patts Boosts Stake in Propel Funeral Partners

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has increased its stake in Propel Funeral Partners Limited, boosting its voting power from 1.16% to 1.40%. This change, combined with their influence over Pengana Capital Group Limited, raises their total voting power to 7.05%. Investors might view this as a strategic move by Soul Patts in the funeral services sector.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.