Soul Patts Boosts Stake in Pengana Capital Group

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. has increased its voting power in Pengana Capital Group Limited from 10.19% to 11.97%, reflecting the company’s strategic investment approach. This change highlights Soul Patts’ commitment to enhancing its diversified asset portfolio, offering investors access to various asset classes including listed equities and property.

