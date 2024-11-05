News & Insights

Stocks

Soul Patts Boosts Influence in Pengana Capital Group

November 05, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has increased its voting power in Pengana Capital Group Limited from 10.19% to 11.97%. This change highlights Soul Patts’ expanding influence in the investment market, enhancing its diversified portfolio strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Soul Patts’ long-term investment approach to delivering superior returns.

For further insights into AU:OSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.