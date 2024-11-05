Soul Patts Boosts Influence in Pengana Capital Group

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has increased its voting power in Pengana Capital Group Limited from 10.19% to 11.97%. This change highlights Soul Patts’ expanding influence in the investment market, enhancing its diversified portfolio strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Soul Patts’ long-term investment approach to delivering superior returns.
