SOTK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

May 21, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sono-Tek Corporation to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.78 million. Last quarter, Sono-Tek Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.03. The stock rose by 6.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SOTK stock has fallen by -9.04%.

About Sono-Tek Corporation

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. It also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

