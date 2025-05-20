$SOTK Earnings Preview: Recent $SOTK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SOTK ($SOTK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,204,040 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SOTK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$SOTK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SOTK stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 773,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,815,125
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 27,670 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,718
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,751 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,293
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 3,161 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,506
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,426 shares (+346.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,190
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,300 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,732
- FOCUSED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,000 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,640
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.