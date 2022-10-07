Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) closed at $2.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sotherly Hotels as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.6 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago period.

SOHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $166.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +186.67% and +30.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sotherly Hotels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sotherly Hotels is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sotherly Hotels is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.