Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) closed at $2.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 26.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sotherly Hotels as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.6 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $166.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +186.67% and +30.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sotherly Hotels should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 56.67% lower. Sotherly Hotels currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sotherly Hotels has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so we one might conclude that Sotherly Hotels is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



