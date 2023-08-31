Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) has been revised to 2.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 2.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from the latest reported closing price of 1.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotherly Hotels. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHO is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 5,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Davis holds 1,434K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 507K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 11.23% over the last quarter.

SPC Financial holds 406K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 338K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sotherly Hotels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

