Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

March 13, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Sotherly Hotels Inc. reports fourth quarter financial results, showing revenue growth but increased net loss for the year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, reporting total revenues of approximately $44 million for Q4, which represents a 4.3% increase from the same period in 2023, and an annual total revenue of about $181.9 million, up 4.6% year-over-year. However, the company experienced a net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $3 million for Q4 and about $6.7 million for the full year, reflecting increases in losses compared to the previous year. Notably, Hotel EBITDA rose to around $10.7 million for Q4 and approximately $46.8 million for the year. The company also reported an increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of 2.6% for Q4 and 3.7% for the year, driven by improved occupancy rates even as average daily rates decreased. Looking ahead, Sotherly provided guidance for 2025, projecting total revenues between approximately $183.4 million and $188.2 million, with anticipated net losses continuing. The company's CEO expressed optimism regarding ongoing improvements in hotel demand across several markets.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased to approximately $44.0 million for Q4 2024, a growth of $1.8 million compared to Q4 2023, and for the full year, total revenue rose to approximately $181.9 million from $173.8 million in 2023.
  • Hotel EBITDA showed strong performance, increasing to approximately $10.7 million for Q4 2024 and approximately $46.8 million for the full year, reflecting incremental growth over the corresponding periods in 2023.
  • RevPAR for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 2.6% year-over-year, indicating improved occupancy rates at the company’s hotels.
  • The company successfully navigated mortgage refinancings for several properties, enhancing operational stability and demonstrating effective financial management during a challenging market environment.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders increased significantly by 65.4% year-over-year for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders decreased by 30.3% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, suggesting declining operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Projected net loss for 2025 is expected to be between $6.7 million and $8.7 million, indicating expected continued financial difficulties in the upcoming year.

FAQ

What are the 2024 financial results of Sotherly Hotels Inc.?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. reported total revenues of $181.9 million for 2024, up from $173.8 million in 2023.

How did RevPAR change for Sotherly Hotels?

RevPAR increased by 3.7% to $119.26 for 2024, driven by a rise in occupancy rates.

What is the outlook for Sotherly Hotels in 2025?

For 2025, total revenues are projected between $183.4 million and $188.2 million.

When will Sotherly Hotels announce its quarterly dividend?

The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

What key metrics indicate Sotherly's hotel performance?

Key metrics include a 4.1% increase in occupancy and a total Hotel EBITDA of $46.8 million for 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SOHO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SOHO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO)

, (“Sotherly” or the “Company”), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a “REIT”), today reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results include the following*:

Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


($ in thousands except per share data)


($ in thousands except per share data)

Total revenues
$
43,952


$
42,148


$
181,894


$
173,838

Net (loss) income

(1,118
)


(770
)


1,180



3,810

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(3,034
)


(2,683
)


(6,675
)


(4,036
)













EBITDA

9,383



8,490



40,883



39,079

Hotel EBITDA

10,668



10,300



46,813



44,788













FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

1,571



1,915



12,017



13,193

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

1,955



2,803



14,290



14,542













Net loss per common share - diluted
$
(0.16
)

$
(0.14
)

$
(0.34
)

$
(0.22
)

FFO per common share and unit
$
0.08


$
0.10


$
0.61


$
0.68

Adjusted FFO per common share and unit
$
0.10


$
0.14


$
0.72


$
0.75


















(*)  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), Hotel EBITDA, Funds From Operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and Adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net (loss) income later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and all references in this release to the “Company,” “Sotherly,” “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated.




HIGHLIGHTS





  • RevPAR

    . Room revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Company’s composite portfolio, which includes the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Lyfe Resort & Residences (f/k/a Hyde Resort & Residences) and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, increased 2.6% to $108.99, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $106.25 in the comparable period in 2023. Changes in RevPAR were driven by a 4.1% increase in occupancy to 64.1% from 60.0% in the comparable 2023 period, and a 3.9% decrease in the average daily rate (“ADR”) to $170.10 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $177.07 for the comparable period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, RevPAR increased 3.7% to $119.26, from $114.96 in the comparable period in 2023. Changes in RevPAR were driven by an increase in the occupancy to 67.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, from 62.8% for the comparable period in 2023 and by a 3.0% decrease in ADR to $177.56 from $182.97 in the comparable 2023 period.



  • Revenue.

    Total revenue increased to approximately $44.0 million, from approximately $42.1 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total revenue increased to approximately $181.9 million, from approximately $173.8 million during the comparable period in 2023.



  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders

    . For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common stockholders increased approximately $0.4 million, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, from a loss of approximately $2.7 million to a loss of approximately $3.0 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common stockholders increased 65.4%, or approximately $2.7 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from a loss of approximately $4.0 million to a loss of approximately $6.7 million.



  • Hotel EBITDA

    . Hotel EBITDA increased to approximately $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $10.3 million for the comparable period in 2023. Hotel EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased approximately $2.0 million to approximately $46.8 million, from approximately $44.8 million generated in the comparable 2023 period.



  • Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

    . For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders decreased 30.3%, or approximately $0.8 million, over the three months ended December 31, 2023, from approximately $2.8 million to approximately $2.0 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders decreased 1.7%, or by approximately $0.2 million, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from approximately $14.5 million to approximately $14.3 million.



  • Preferred Dividends

    . On January 28, 2025 the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock; a quarterly cash dividend of $0.492188 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock; and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515625 per share of beneficial interest of the Company’s 8.25% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Each of the Series B, Series C and Series D preferred dividends will be paid on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.



Dave Folsom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, "The fourth quarter continued the positive trends we witnessed in 2024, as both total revenues and Hotel EBITDA saw incremental increases over the fourth quarter of 2023. In the quarter, total revenues were $44.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, Sotherly’s total revenues continued to grow, increasing by 4.6%, or more than $8.0 million to $181.9 million. For 2024, total Hotel EBITDA increased $2.0 million to $46.8 million, a 4.5% increase. Throughout 2024, Sotherly continued to successfully navigate the mortgage markets, by completing refinancings or extensions of mortgages at several of its hotels, including the DoubleTree at the Philadelphia Airport; Hotel Alba, in Tampa; and the DoubleTree in Jacksonville, Florida. Concurrently, the Company continues its efforts in executing life cycle improvements in conjunction with the renewal of Hilton franchises at its DoubleTree locations in Philadelphia and Jacksonville. Restoration of post Hurricane Helene damage at the Hotel Alba in Tampa continues to proceed. The hotel was fully operational in Q4. To date, the work associated with this fully insured casualty, including significant business interruption insurance proceeds, has been efficiently executed and only final FF&E replacements and elevator work remain to be accomplished. Looking ahead to 2025, Sotherly is encouraged by ongoing improvements in demand at many of our markets that were slow to recover following the pandemic. Our hotels in Houston, Atlanta, Hollywood (Florida), and Philadelphia continue to meet enhanced revenue and profitability targets as we transition into Q1 of 2025, which is an encouraging sign for the total portfolio."




Balance Sheet/Liquidity



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $28.7 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $21.4 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances of approximately $319.3 million in outstanding debt, including mortgage and unsecured principal balances, at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.88%.




2025 Outlook



Set forth below is the Company's guidance for 2025. The table below reflects the Company’s projections, within a range, of various financial measures for 2025, in thousands of dollars, except per share and RevPAR data:

2025 Guidance



Low Range



High Range




Total revenues
$
183,388


$
188,168

Net (loss) income

(676
)


129

Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

(8,651
)


(7,846
)







EBITDA

41,879



42,704

Hotel EBITDA

48,829



49,619







FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

10,539



11,344

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

11,544



12,349







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.43
)

$
(0.39
)

FFO per common share and unit
$
0.52


$
0.56

Adjusted FFO per common share and unit
$
0.57


$
0.61

Rev PAR
$
119.77


$
122.89

Hotel EBITDA margin

26.1
%


26.4
%











Earnings Call/Webcast



The Company will conduct its fourth quarter 2024 conference call for investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 (United States) and enter access code 538548. To participate on the webcast, log on to


www.sotherlyhotels.com


at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning one hour after completion of the live call on March 13, 2025 through March 20, 2025. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 and enter access code 963139.




About Sotherly Hotels Inc.



Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit


www.sotherlyhotels.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our current strategies, expectations, and future plans are generally identified by our use of words, such as “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “potential,” “opportunity,” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We also sometimes refer to our booking pace. Booking pace is an industry term that we define as the estimated value of committed future bookings at a given point in time. Booking pace can be further separated into various segments, including group booking pace or business travel booking pace. All statements regarding our expected financial position, booking pace, business and financing plans are forward-looking statements.



Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s future operations, results, performance and prospects, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions that affect occupancy rates and revenues at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition and new supply of hotel rooms, increases in wages, energy costs and other operating costs; risks associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements, including loan modifications and, as necessary, to refinance or seek an extension of the maturity of such indebtedness or further modification of such debt agreements; risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including hurricanes; impacts on the travel industry from pandemic diseases, including COVID-19; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of the securities markets; management and performance of our hotels; risks associated with maintaining our system of internal controls; risks associated with the conflicts of interest of the Company’s officers and directors; risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including delays and cost overruns; supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas; risks associated with our ability to maintain our franchise agreements with our third party franchisors; our ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations; our ability to successfully expand into new markets; legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; and our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this report will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.



Additional factors that could cause actual results to vary from our forward-looking statements are set forth under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in this press release and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes its current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially.



Financial Tables Follow…

































































































































































































































































































































SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


(unaudited)





ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net
$
372,376,626


$
354,919,106

Cash and cash equivalents

7,327,880



17,101,993

Restricted cash

21,382,595



9,134,347

Accounts receivable, net

7,525,356



5,945,724

Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets

5,763,463



6,342,310


TOTAL ASSETS

$

414,375,920



$

393,443,480


LIABILITIES





Mortgage loans, net
$
316,516,148


$
315,989,194

Unsecured notes

658,766



1,536,809

Finance lease liabilities

23,201,751






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

26,577,504



23,315,677

Advance deposits

3,734,825



2,614,981

Dividends and distributions payable

2,088,160



2,088,160


TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

372,777,154



$

345,544,821

Commitments and contingencies










EQUITY





Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized:





8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,


1,464,100 and 1,464,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation


preference each $44,655,050, at December 31, 2024 and


December 31, 2023, respectively.

14,641



14,641

7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,


1,346,110 and 1,346,110 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation


preference each $40,940,681, at December 31, 2024 and


December 31, 2023, respectively.

13,461



13,461

8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,


1,163,100 and 1,163,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation


preference each $35,674,458, at December 31, 2024 and


December 31, 2023, respectively.

11,631



11,631

Common stock, par value $0.01, 69,000,000 shares authorized, 19,849,165


shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 19,696,805


shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023.

198,492



196,968

Additional paid-in capital

175,372,798



175,779,222

Unearned ESOP shares

(862,107
)


(1,764,507
)

Distributions in excess of retained earnings

(131,695,891
)


(125,021,013
)

Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity

43,053,025



49,230,403

Noncontrolling interest

(1,454,259
)


(1,331,744
)


TOTAL EQUITY


41,598,766




47,898,659


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

414,375,920



$

393,443,480

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





REVENUE











Rooms department
$
27,599,988


$
26,833,037


$
119,079,903


$
114,748,834

Food and beverage department

9,213,415



9,459,507



36,626,906



35,231,959

Other operating departments

7,138,105



5,855,541



26,187,478



23,857,264

Total revenue

43,951,508



42,148,085



181,894,287



173,838,057


EXPENSES











Hotel operating expenses











Rooms department

6,774,652



6,311,024



27,376,330



26,177,539

Food and beverage department

6,630,777



6,277,356



25,429,218



24,211,133

Other operating departments

1,918,947



2,212,299



9,428,889



9,031,960

Indirect

17,959,385



17,047,644



72,847,022



69,629,724

Total hotel operating expenses

33,283,761



31,848,323



135,081,459



129,050,356

Depreciation and amortization

4,933,118



4,732,225



19,380,906



18,788,748

Gain on disposal of assets
















(4,700
)

Corporate general and administrative

1,819,995



1,619,882



6,788,460



7,078,222

Total hotel operating expenses

40,036,874



38,200,430



161,250,825



154,912,626


NET OPERATING INCOME

3,914,634



3,947,655



20,643,462



18,925,431

Other income (expense)











Interest expense

(5,651,055
)


(4,719,497
)


(20,882,681
)


(17,588,091
)

Interest income

114,573



209,868



692,756



802,183

Other income

118,076



456,388



489,267



456,388

Loss on early extinguishment of debt











(241,878
)





Realized gain on hedging activities











1,041,994






Unrealized gain (loss) on hedging activities

181,464



(685,995
)


(937,783
)


(737,682
)

PPP debt forgiveness
















275,494

Gain on sale of assets











4,400






Gain on involuntary conversion of assets

235,234



39,667



502,808



1,371,041

Net (loss) income before income taxes

(1,087,074
)


(751,914
)


1,312,345



3,504,764

Income tax (provision) benefit

(30,504
)


(17,732
)


(132,491
)


304,947

Net (loss) income

(1,117,578
)


(769,646
)


1,179,854



3,809,711

Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

78,375



80,990



122,515



131,710

Net (loss) income attributable to the Company

(1,039,203
)


(688,656
)


1,302,369



3,941,421

Undeclared distributions to preferred stockholders

(1,994,313
)


(1,994,313
)


(7,977,250
)


(7,977,250
)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(3,033,516
)

$
(2,682,969
)

$
(6,674,881
)

$
(4,035,829
)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:











Basic
$
(0.16
)

$
(0.14
)

$
(0.34
)

$
(0.22
)

Diluted
$
(0.16
)

$
(0.14
)

$
(0.34
)

$
(0.22
)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding











Basic

19,444,027



19,136,558



19,417,448



18,843,032

Diluted

19,444,027



19,136,558



19,417,448



18,843,032


















SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.




KEY OPERATING METRICS




(unaudited)



The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, for the Company’s wholly-owned properties (“actual” portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms of the Lyfe Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company’s wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Lyfe Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and the corresponding periods in 2023.

Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Actual Portfolio Metrics











Occupancy %

64.6
%


60.4
%


67.4
%


63.5
%

ADR
$
166.78


$
173.20


$
173.25


$
177.74

RevPAR
$
107.68


$
104.69


$
116.78


$
112.84


Composite Portfolio Metrics











Occupancy %

64.1
%


60.0
%


67.2
%


62.8
%

ADR
$
170.10


$
177.07


$
177.56


$
182.97

RevPAR
$
108.99


$
106.25


$
119.26


$
114.96






















SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.




SUPPLEMENTAL DATA




(unaudited)



The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, for each of the Company’s wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period.





Occupancy

Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q4 2022



YTD



YTD



YTD

The DeSoto


Savannah, Georgia

71.2
%


63.9
%


60.5
%



72.4
%


69.2
%


65.7
%

DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront


Jacksonville, Florida

65.2
%


64.8
%


62.9
%



67.7
%


70.0
%


68.8
%

DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel


Laurel, Maryland

56.6
%


53.2
%


57.6
%



57.1
%


57.8
%


59.7
%

DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport


Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

68.0
%


58.5
%


60.9
%



64.7
%


61.7
%


64.6
%

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach


Hollywood, Florida

70.1
%


61.8
%


47.9
%



67.9
%


59.9
%


60.6
%

Georgian Terrace


Atlanta, Georgia

59.2
%


58.4
%


59.8
%



57.8
%


52.2
%


51.8
%

Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Tampa, Florida

58.1
%


76.8
%


72.9
%



78.1
%


77.8
%


76.3
%

Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Wilmington, North Carolina

63.0
%


61.8
%


57.3
%



72.3
%


69.2
%


62.2
%

Hyatt Centric Arlington


Arlington, Virginia

73.9
%


67.0
%


65.7
%



77.0
%


74.5
%


64.3
%

The Whitehall


Houston, Texas

55.5
%


38.0
%


34.5
%



59.4
%


44.1
%


40.0
%

Lyfe Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida

52.1
%


54.3
%


34.5
%



60.7
%


51.9
%


52.8
%

Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida

54.2
%


47.3
%


27.0
%



62.6
%


46.4
%


42.4
%

All properties weighted average

64.1
%


60.0
%


56.5
%



67.2
%


62.8
%


60.0
%












(1
)
Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.




















ADR

Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q4 2022



YTD



YTD



YTD

The DeSoto


Savannah, Georgia
$
198.93


$
213.38


$
213.72


$
209.24


$
211.26


$
211.49

DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront


Jacksonville, Florida
$
143.59


$
156.27


$
160.82


$
140.85


$
148.42


$
146.53

DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel


Laurel, Maryland
$
124.18


$
125.18


$
121.18


$
128.94


$
127.29


$
117.20

DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport


Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
$
131.32


$
139.49


$
150.63


$
139.27


$
141.15


$
140.94

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach


Hollywood, Florida
$
179.72


$
179.01


$
189.20


$
187.58


$
201.48


$
206.18

Georgian Terrace


Atlanta, Georgia
$
170.99


$
195.58


$
200.04


$
177.93


$
194.12


$
198.90

Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Tampa, Florida
$
160.91


$
162.89


$
162.40


$
175.16


$
177.00


$
165.11

Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Wilmington, North Carolina
$
181.10


$
172.46


$
174.23


$
185.96


$
186.91


$
183.90

Hyatt Centric Arlington


Arlington, Virginia
$
205.00


$
210.64


$
198.77


$
209.44


$
207.98


$
187.12

The Whitehall


Houston, Texas
$
149.29


$
145.33


$
163.23


$
153.50


$
159.13


$
150.17

Lyfe Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida
$
272.47


$
287.73


$
377.71


$
297.70


$
345.39


$
420.53

Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida
$
248.39


$
265.99


$
299.55


$
271.51


$
305.56


$
381.07

All properties weighted average
$
170.10


$
177.07


$
180.05


$
177.56


$
182.97


$
181.34












(1
)
Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.




















RevPAR

Q4 2024



Q4 2023



Q4 2022



YTD



YTD



YTD

The DeSoto


Savannah, Georgia
$
141.57


$
136.46


$
129.27


$
151.51


$
146.23


$
139.00

DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront


Jacksonville, Florida
$
93.62


$
101.29


$
101.10


$
95.29


$
103.90


$
100.79

DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel


Laurel, Maryland
$
70.25


$
66.54


$
69.81


$
73.67


$
73.55


$
69.98

DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport


Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
$
89.25


$
81.60


$
91.79


$
90.15


$
87.13


$
91.01

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach


Hollywood, Florida
$
125.92


$
110.63


$
90.66


$
127.35


$
120.70


$
124.93

Georgian Terrace


Atlanta, Georgia
$
101.20


$
114.17


$
119.68


$
102.85


$
101.33


$
103.09

Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Tampa, Florida
$
93.52


$
125.08


$
118.38


$
136.76


$
137.75


$
125.92

Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton


Wilmington, North Carolina
$
114.12


$
106.59


$
99.88


$
134.46


$
129.39


$
114.45

Hyatt Centric Arlington


Arlington, Virginia
$
151.54


$
141.09


$
130.59


$
161.35


$
154.99


$
120.33

The Whitehall


Houston, Texas
$
82.81


$
55.25


$
56.32


$
91.21


$
70.25


$
60.11

Lyfe Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida
$
141.87


$
156.18


$
130.25


$
180.77


$
179.23


$
222.08

Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences

(1)



Hollywood Beach, Florida
$
134.71


$
125.69


$
80.99


$
169.89


$
141.93


$
161.42

All properties weighted average
$
108.99


$
106.25


$
101.73


$
119.26


$
114.96


$
108.87












(1
)
Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.




RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO




FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA




(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Net (loss) income

$

(1,117,578

)


$

(769,646

)


$

1,179,854



$

3,809,711

Depreciation and amortization - real estate

4,918,312



4,718,709



19,321,684



18,735,804

Gain on sale of assets











(4,400
)


(4,700
)

Gain on involuntary conversion of assets

(235,234
)


(39,667
)


(502,808
)


(1,371,041
)


FFO


3,565,500




3,909,396




19,994,330




21,169,774

Distributions to preferred stockholders

(1,994,313
)


(1,994,313
)


(7,977,250
)


(7,977,250
)


FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders


1,571,187




1,915,083




12,017,080




13,192,524

Amortization

14,806



13,516



59,222



52,944

ESOP and stock - based compensation

146,307



188,506



497,500



559,220

Loss on early debt extinguishment











241,878






Negative lease amortization

403,795








536,758






Unrealized loss (gain) on hedging activities

(181,464
)


685,995



937,783



737,682


Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders


1,954,631




2,803,100



$

14,290,221



$

14,542,370













Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

19,444,027



19,136,558



19,417,448



18,843,032













Weighted average number of non-controlling units

364,186



364,186



364,186



633,722













Weighted average number of shares and units outstanding, basic


19,808,213




19,500,744




19,781,634




19,476,754













FFO per common share and unit
$
0.08


$
0.10


$
0.61


$
0.68













Adjusted FFO per common share and unit
$
0.10


$
0.14


$
0.72


$
0.75



















































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023


Net (loss) income

$

(1,117,578

)


$

(769,646

)


$

1,179,854



$

3,809,711

Interest expense

5,651,055



4,719,497



20,882,681



17,588,091

Interest income

(114,573
)


(209,868
)


(692,756
)


(802,183
)

Income tax provision

30,504



17,732



132,491



(304,947
)

Depreciation and amortization

4,933,118



4,732,225



19,380,906



18,788,748


EBITDA


9,382,526




8,489,940




40,883,176




39,079,420

PPP loan forgiveness
















(275,494
)

Other income

(118,076
)


(456,388
)


(489,267
)


(456,388
)

Loss on early debt extinguishment











241,878






Gain on sale of assets











(4,400
)


(4,700
)

Gain on involuntary conversion of assets

(235,234
)


(39,667
)


(502,808
)


(1,371,041
)


Subtotal


9,029,216




7,993,885




40,128,579




36,971,797

Corporate general and administrative

1,819,995



1,619,882



6,788,460



7,078,222

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities

(181,464
)


685,995



(104,211
)


737,682


Hotel EBITDA

$

10,667,747



$

10,299,762



$

46,812,828



$

44,787,701










Tables below are reflected in thousands of dollars:
























































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Outlook of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA









2025 Guidance



Low Range



High Range







Net (loss) income
$
(676
)

$
129

Interest expense

23,475



23,495

Interest income

(300
)


(300
)

Income tax provision

130



130

Depreciation and amortization

19,250



19,250







EBITDA

41,879



42,704

Unrealized gain on hedging activities

(185
)


(185
)

Corporate general and administrative

7,135



7,100







Hotel EBITDA
$
48,829


$
49,619














Reconciliation of Outlook of Net (Loss) Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO









2025 Guidance



Low Range



High Range







Net (loss) income
$
(676
)

$
129

Depreciation and amortization

19,190



19,190







FFO

18,514



19,319

Distributions to preferred stockholders

(7,975
)


(7,975
)







FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

10,539



11,344

Depreciation and amortization

60



60

Negative amortization on ground lease

830



830

Unrealized gain on hedging activities

(185
)


(185
)

ESOP & stock-based compensation

300



300

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
$
11,544


$
12,349




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company considers the non-GAAP financial measures of FFO (including FFO per common share and unit), Adjusted FFO (including Adjusted FFO per common share and unit), EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company’s performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or amounts available for the Company’s discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP.





FFO




Industry analysts and investors use FFO as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, gains or losses from involuntary conversions of assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization or impairment, and adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself.



The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company’s real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs.





Adjusted FFO




The Company presents Adjusted FFO, including Adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items that are not in NAREIT’s definition of FFO including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments, losses on early extinguishment of debt, gains on extinguishment of preferred stock, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, management contract termination costs, operating asset depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on a change in control, ESOP and stock compensation expenses and negative lease amortization on our finance ground lease obligation. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of Adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.





EBITDA




The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrues directly to shareholders.





Hotel EBITDA




The Company defines Hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (6) gains and losses on disposal and/or sale of assets, (7) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (8) realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (9) other income at the properties, (10) loss on early debt extinguishment, (11) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) debt forgiveness, (12) gain on exercise of development right, (13) corporate general and administrative expense, and (14) other income not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company’s calculation of Hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

      


    
    



  





                      
                                                                    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  SOHO
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
