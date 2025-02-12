News & Insights

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Date

February 12, 2025

Sotherly Hotels Inc. will release Q4 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on March 13, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET the same day, where management will discuss these results. The earnings release will be available on the company's website in the Investors section. Participants can join the call by phone or online, with access details provided. A taped rebroadcast will be available for a limited time for those unable to attend the live call. Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and renovating upscale hotels, with a portfolio that includes ten hotel properties and interests in condominium hotels. The company is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Potential Positives

  • The upcoming financial results announcement for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
  • The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with management, fostering investor relations and confidence.
  • The availability of a taped rebroadcast of the call ensures broader accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend the live session, enhancing communication reach.
  • As a self-managed lodging REIT with a diversified portfolio, Sotherly Hotels Inc. continues to position itself strategically in the hospitality market, focusing on upscale properties in the Southern United States.

Potential Negatives

  • Delayed financial results announcement could raise concerns among investors about the company's performance or financial stability.
  • Limited information on current hotel portfolio performance may lead to uncertainty regarding the company's operational success and growth potential.
  • Presence of multiple hotel brands could suggest a lack of focus in the company's strategy, raising questions about brand identity and market positioning.

FAQ

When will Sotherly Hotels report financial results for Q4 2024?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. will report its Q4 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, prior to market opening.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 13, 2025.

How can I access the earnings release for Sotherly Hotels?

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Financial Information.

What is the access code for the conference call?

The access code for the conference call is 538548.

Will there be a rebroadcast of the conference call?

Yes, a taped rebroadcast will be available about one hour after the call, accessible until March 20, 2025.

$SOHO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SOHO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Sotherly Hotels Inc.


(NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 prior to the market opening on Thursday, March 13, 2025. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at


www.sotherlyhotels.com


in the Investors section under


Financial Information


.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 (United States) and enter access code 538548. To participate in the webcast, visit the


Investor Relations


section on the Company’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through March 20, 2025. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 and enter access code 963139.




About Sotherly Hotels Inc.



Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit

www.sotherlyhotels.com

.



 



