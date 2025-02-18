Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Estimated Tax Classification for 2024 Preferred Share Distributions

Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced 2024 tax classifications for preferred share distributions, detailing amounts and types for each series.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced the estimated income tax classification for its 2024 distributions on Series B, C, and D preferred shares. For the Series B shares, a total of $2.00 per share is fully taxable as ordinary income. The Series C shares have a total distribution of $1.968752, also fully taxable as ordinary income. Similarly, the Series D shares have a total distribution of $2.062500, completely classified as ordinary income. No distributions will be reported as foreign taxes or qualified dividend income. Shareholders will receive IRS Form 1099-DIV from the Company’s dividend paying agent, Equiniti Trust Company. Sotherly Hotels Inc., a self-managed lodging REIT, focuses on the acquisition and renovation of upscale hotels, currently managing a portfolio of twelve properties. Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors regarding tax implications of these distributions.

Announcement of the income tax classification for 2024 distributions provides transparency and clarity for investors regarding the nature of their returns.

All distributions on the Series B, C, and D preferred shares are classified as ordinary income, which may be viewed positively by investors looking for stable income.

The press release confirms that no portion of the dividends will be subject to foreign taxes, potentially making the investments more attractive to U.S.-based shareholders.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. reiterates its focus as a self-managed lodging REIT, highlighting its strategic positioning in the upscale hotel market, which may appeal to potential investors seeking growth in hospitality investments.

All dividends for 2024 are classified as taxable, which may reduce the attractiveness of the preferred shares to investors looking for tax-efficient income.

No portion of the dividends represents foreign taxes or qualified dividend income, which may limit the appeal for certain investors.

Shareholders are advised to seek their own tax advice, indicating potential complexities or uncertainties regarding the tax implications of the distributions.

What is the 2024 tax classification for Sotherly Hotels' preferred share distributions?

The 2024 estimated tax classification indicates that all distributions for Series B, C, and D preferred shares are fully taxable as ordinary income.

When will shareholders receive Form 1099-DIV for 2024 distributions?

Record holders will receive IRS Form 1099-DIV from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, reporting dividends paid for the 2024 tax year.

What are the CUSIP numbers for Sotherly Hotels Inc. preferred shares?

The CUSIP numbers are 83600C301 for Series B, 83600C400 for Series C, and 83600C509 for Series D preferred shares.

Are there any foreign taxes included in the dividends for 2024?

No, none of the dividends declared in 2024 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income.

What should shareholders do regarding their tax situation?

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors for specifics on the tax implications of their Sotherly Hotels shares and distributions.

Full Release



WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sotherly Hotels Inc.







(NASDAQ: SOHO)



(the “Company”) today announced the estimated income tax classification of the Company’s 2024 distributions on its Series B preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C301), Series C preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C400), and Series D preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C509). The income tax classification of the 2024 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table:











SERIES B PREFERRED SHARES

























Total









Taxable









Nontaxable

















Record









Paid









Cash Distribution









Ordinary









Distribution









Sec 199A













Date









Date









Per Share









Income









(Return of Capital)









Dividends











02/29/2024





03/15/2024





0.500000









0.500000









0.000000









0.500000













05/31/2024





06/17/2024





0.500000









0.500000









0.000000









0.500000













08/30/2024





09/16/2024





0.500000









0.500000









0.000000









0.500000













11/29/2024





12/16/2024





0.500000









0.500000









0.000000









0.500000













TOTAL









2.000000









2.000000









0.000000









2.000000













Percent









100.0000





%





100.0000





%





0.0000





%





100.0000





%





































The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series B Preferred Shares is 83600C301.







































SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES

























Total









Taxable









Nontaxable

















Record









Paid









Cash Distribution









Ordinary









Distribution









Sec 199A













Date









Date









Per Share









Income









(Return of Capital)









Dividends











02/29/2024





03/15/2024





0.492188









0.492188









0.000000









0.492188













05/31/2024





06/17/2024





0.492188









0.492188









0.000000









0.492188













08/30/2024





09/16/2024





0.492188









0.492188









0.000000









0.492188













11/29/2024





12/16/2024





0.492188









0.492188









0.000000









0.492188













TOTAL









1.968752









1.968752









0.000000









1.968752













Percent









100.0000





%





100.0000





%





0.0000





%





100.0000





%





































The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series C Preferred Shares is 83600C400.







































SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES

























Total









Taxable









Nontaxable

















Record









Paid









Cash Distribution









Ordinary









Distribution









Sec 199A













Date









Date









Per Share









Income









(Return of Capital)









Dividends











02/28/2023





03/15/2023





0.515625









0.515625









0.000000









0.515625













05/31/2023





06/15/2023





0.515625









0.515625









0.000000









0.515625













08/31/2023





09/15/2023





0.515625









0.515625









0.000000









0.515625













11/30/2023





12/15/2023





0.515625









0.515625









0.000000









0.515625













TOTAL









2.062500









2.062500









0.000000









2.062500













Percent









100.0000





%





100.0000





%





0.0000





%





100.0000





%





















































The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series D Preferred Shares is 83600C509.

















No portion of the dividends declared in 2024 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income. Record holders of the Company’s common shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (formerly, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company), the Company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2024. Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.





The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of the Company and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of the common shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and the specific tax treatment of distributions therefrom.







About Sotherly Hotels Inc.







Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit





www.sotherlyhotels.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.